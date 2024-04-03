Staxxon, Inc., Innovator in Folding Shipping Containers, Adds Integrated Container Floor and Scale to its IP Portfolio

Staxxon Logo Staxxon Container George Kochanowski STaxxon Blueprint Staxxon Container on Lift

Staxxon, Inc., Innovator in Folding Cargo/Shipping Containers, Adds Newly Patented Integrated Container Floor and Scale to its Leading-Edge IP Portfolio

Tested to withstand over 125,000 pounds of weight, the floor, when folded, enables a 20-foot or 40-foot steel intermodal container to reduce its width from 8 feet to less than 19.5 inches.” — George Kochanowski

CLIFTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Staxxon, a leader in cutting-edge folding shipping containers, is proud to announce the successful patenting of its groundbreaking technology: an integrated container floor capable of accurately measuring the weight of shipped goods. This milestone achievement showcases Staxxon's continuing commitment to innovation and promises to redefine logistics operations with heightened precision in weight monitoring, loss prevention, and shipping safety.

Historically, determining container weight has posed challenges, particularly when loaded and situated on a chassis being transported by a truck, often necessitating external scales or manual weighing procedures. Staxxon's patented technology eliminates these inefficiencies by seamlessly incorporating specially designed self-weighing floors into the container structure.

George Kochanowski, Staxxon's founder and CEO, remarked, "This breakthrough, marking my 50th patent as the sole inventor, emerged during the development of Staxxon’s folding container floor. Tested to withstand over 125,000 pounds of weight, the floor, when folded, enables a 20-foot or 40-foot steel intermodal container to reduce its width from 8 feet to less than 19.5 inches."

At the heart of this innovation lies Staxxon's expertise in folding container technology. The self-weighing floors utilize state-of-the-art sensor technology to continuously monitor cargo weight throughout the shipping process. Real-time data can be wirelessly transmitted to a centralized platform, providing comprehensive visibility to shipping companies, port authorities, and other stakeholders. By seamlessly integrating with existing tracking systems, Staxxon's solution enhances supply chain visibility and operational efficiency.

Beyond streamlining logistics operations, Staxxon's patented self-weighing floors offer substantial benefits in compliance and safety. By ensuring precise weight measurements, the technology aids shippers in adhering to international regulations, such as the International Maritime Organization's Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS) Convention. This mitigates the risk of fines and penalties while elevating overall safety standards within the shipping industry.

Staxxon's dedication to innovation has cemented its position as a trailblazer in the quest for more efficient shipping solutions. With the patenting of its self-weighing floor technology, Staxxon reaffirms its commitment to driving positive change in global logistics.

About Staxxon:

Staxxon stands at the forefront of containerized cargo management solutions, leading the charge in innovation within the shipping industry. With a steadfast dedication to sustainability and cutting-edge technology, Staxxon aims to revolutionize shipping practices by maximizing space utilization, reducing costs, and enhancing operational efficiency. Based in Clifton, NJ, Staxxon is committed to delivering intelligent, sustainable solutions tailored to the demands of the modern supply chain.

Note to Editors: In addition to its transformative impact on maritime shipping, Staxxon's patented self-weighing floor technology holds immense potential for application in the trucking industry. By enabling real-time monitoring of cargo weight, trucks equipped with this innovative technology could streamline operations by bypassing weigh stations, resulting in significant time and cost savings. Moreover, the technology's capability to detect load shifts and potential weight distribution imbalances enhances safety, alerting drivers to potential “tip-over” risks. Staxxon is continuously exploring opportunities to extend the reach of its pioneering technology beyond maritime shipping, underscoring its commitment to driving positive change across the entire transportation sector.

Furthermore, the data generated by Staxxon's self-weighing floor technology holds substantial value for homeland security efforts. Any notable fluctuations in weight during the shipping process could serve as a crucial indicator of irregularities, potentially flagging containers for inspection if unauthorized items are suspected of being added to sealed containers. Further, Staxxon’s folded empty bundles provide visual verification that containers declared as “empty” are indeed empty, reducing the need for random inspections of empty container at points of entry. Staxxon's innovative solutions not only optimize logistical operations but also contribute to bolstering security measures, reflecting the company's comprehensive approach to enhancing the transportation industry.

How Staxxon Folding Containers Work