Patriot Freedom Project & Eagle Forum Announce 'Weaponization Watch' A Panel on Government Overreach and Judicial Misuse

The Patriot Freedom Project, in partnership with Phyllis Schlafly Eagles, proudly announces Weaponization Watch, a panel event bringing together leading voices who have confronted government weaponization and politically motivated prosecutions across multiple administrations.

The event will take place

December 8, 2025, from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM in New York City.

Location details will be provided upon RSVP.

Hosted and moderated by Cynthia Hughes, founder of the Patriot Freedom Project and a national advocate against lawfare since January 2021, the event will examine prosecutorial overreach, selective enforcement, and the use of government institutions as tools against political opponents, activists, journalists, and citizens.

Confirmed participants include:

Douglass Mackey

John Schlafly

Col. Rob Maness

Thomas Kenniff – Attorney for Daniel Penny

John Lauro – Attorney for President Donald J. Trump

Mike Crispi

Mike McMahon – NYPD (Ret.)

Dr. Topeka K. Sam

Nick Smith

While the Patriot Freedom Project has focused on January 6 cases, Weaponization Watch

expands the narrative to broader examples of politicized prosecutions and government

overreach.

“The American justice system should protect citizens and not be turned against them for their

beliefs or affiliations,” said Cynthia Hughes. “This event brings together people who know this

issue best. Their stories are critical, and their insights are urgently needed.”

Event Details

Weaponization Watch

December 8, 2025

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM

New York City (provided upon RSVP)

RSVP: WeaponizationWatch@gmail.com

Legal Disclaimer:

