MPD Searching for a Suspect in a Northeast Burglary

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District are seeking the community’s assistance in identifying a man who burglarized a business in Northeast.

On Tuesday, April 2, 2024, at approximately 2:08 a.m., the suspect forcefully entered an establishment in the 700 block of H Street, Northeast. Once inside, the suspect took money and property and then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24049011

###