Armen Living will premier exciting home furnishings innovations with high-performance fabric and beautiful mixed media
Armen Living is inviting market buyers to discover 300 + new exciting innovations at upcoming High Point Market (April 13-17, 2024) in their 4,000-square-foot High Point showroom located in the IHFC Space H-721.
Armen Living's New Monaco Dining Table will transform your dining room and impress your holiday guests with its eye-catching and modern design.
The Orbit Collection is one of Armen Living's stand-out new introductions from 2023 and with growing interest allowed for the expansion of the line with new products launching in Spring 2024.
Armen Living's Molly Sofa is beautifully designed and features pearl upholstery with eight-way hand-tied seat construction to ensure durability and longevity, while the reversible cushion enhances practicality. This collection is also available in matchin
Armen Living’s 2024 Spring intros include 300 + Indoor Dining, Bar Furniture, Leather Upholstery, Motion Chairs, Sofas, Bedroom and Office Collections.
Kevin Kevonian, President of Armen Living, shared "It's thrilling to hear how much everyone loves our new 2024 introductions. Each piece we design and develop conveys self-expression while resonating with a contemporary chic lifestyle and fills me with pride on our design team's immense creativity. Both from the design excellence and for how driven the team is to continue to be more innovative with each new collection.”
Fueled by the recent success of Atlanta and Vegas Markets, Armen Living will highlight their newest best sellers from the winter shows including 12 new indoor dining sets that feature contemporary designs paired with exquisite stone or wood tops and stunning wood or metal table bases. As one of the leading resources in the country with over 500 SKUs just in their barstool category alone, Armen Living will display a wide selection of bar tables, barstools and bar chairs, and will launch more than 65 new indoor bar stools that feature new innovative textiles with high-performance fabrics. Additional New indoor arrivals include Leather Upholstery, Motion Chairs and Sofas, Bedroom and Office Furniture, Accent and Occasional Furniture.
Armen Living’s Executive Vice President, Lee Honigsfeld shared, “We can’t hardly wait for High Point Market. Each show we look forward to reconnecting with our community and presenting our newest introductions to our retail customers, interior design and staging clients, and hospitality firms. Launching hundreds of new items across our product categories that deliver bold individuality, vibrant youthfulness, and expert craftsmanship with a wide assortment of design styles, materials and price points.” Honigsfeld added that at this spring market his sales team will be offering retailers large and small special floor sample programs and deals on a wide range of in-stock and ready to ship furnishings from design styles that offer transitional, traditional to modern.
Armen Living’s new outdoor collections launching in April include 5 new outdoor lounge and dining sets, and 20 new outdoor bar chairs, which will be on display in IHFC H-721, alongside their best selling outdoor sets. New styles for outdoor feature durable weave materials and solution dyed Olefin & Acrylic high-performance fabric with fun colorful weave options on eucalyptus wood and aluminum frames and in a wide selection of metal finishes.
Honigsfeld commented, “Our 2024 Outdoor introductions will have some exciting innovations as we present new technologies, high-performance fabrics with mixed media. As people continue to cultivate larger outdoor spaces and balance their desires for more time spent outdoors, our team works to deliver a wide range of outdoor designs that have more substantial frames and that are also beautiful stand alone pieces you would have indoors - but are specially designed for outdoor living.”
Armen Living’s Outdoor Collections offer a wide variety of styles for lounge, deep seating, dining, bar and counter, made of durable materials including cast aluminum, outdoor weaves, sturdy eucalyptus wood, and more, at price points that appeal to every budget and household. With an unmatched variety in original frame styles, and high-quality performance and ergonomic seats that deliver the ultimate in outdoor luxury and comfort. Since 2019 Armen Living has introduced more than 300 Outdoor SKU's for dining, bar, living, occasional, and lounge furniture, alongside a handful of stylishly modern planters and fun outdoor bar accessories and has been awarded multiple prestigious awards, including the 2023 ADEX Award, and 2023 Home Accents Today Reader Ranking Award.
Kevin Kevonian, President of Armen Living added, “By developing original designs that are fashion-forward and contemporary, has continued to define our company’s 40+ year legacy and has helped to set our brand apart. This expansion over the last four years and shifting our assortment to include more than 70 % original designs has also led to growth of our container and private label business, which has diversified our customer base, increased our annual sales and enabled our company to invest in larger showrooms.”
Armen Living tripling the size of their Las Vegas showroom, and opening a new permanent showroom at Atlanta Market has allowed their brand to reach a significantly wider audience and to showcase new categories that entice and reach new buyers. Enabling them to bring hundreds of new designs to the market including indoor and outdoor furnishings for every room including living, dining, bar, office, bedroom, and outdoor living spaces.
Honigsfeld commented, “With the success we have seen from bringing original designs to the marketplace we have seen an noteworthy uptake in new business from our 2024 new arrivals. In addition to opening three times more accounts with requests for presentations on custom programs from a variety of designer, trade and retail customers.” Honigfeld added Armen Living is growing and looking for new talented sales and marketing candidates to join their team. For more info on available opportunities please reach out to Lee Honigsfeld, EVP Sales and Marketing: vplee@armenliving.com to submit your resume.
Discover Armen Living at upcoming shows including Las Vegas Market July 28 - Aug 1, 2024 (World Market Center, (475 Grand Central Pkwy, Bldg B 7th Floor showroom B762, Las Vegas, NV 89106) At the AmericasMart Atlanta July 16 - 22. 2024 (240 Peachtree Street NW, Bldg 1, Space B1 6-A2, Atlanta, GA 30303) and during Summer Casual Market July 15-18, 2024 as well as during the Causal Market on September 16-18, 2024 in space B1 6-A2.
About Armen Living
Celebrating a 40 + year history, Armen Living is the Quintessential Modern-day Furniture Designer and Manufacturer, with a full line of indoor and outdoor furnishings for every room including bar, dining, living, office, bedroom, and outdoor living spaces. Open to the trade, their customers consist of retailers, designers, stagers, and hospitality purveyors across the globe. The result is a uniquely modern and fashion-forward collection that is enhanced by sophisticated urban-retro aesthetics with a distribution center centrally located in Southern California, Armen Living offers exceptional and dependable service and is known as a wholesale company with stylishly modern designs.
Supporting the hospitality industries their company is able to extend its full custom capabilities to effectively and efficiently meet all of its contract clients' needs. Their brand is one of the leading resources in the country with over 500 SKUs just in their barstool category alone. Featuring a wide assortment of styles, sizes, materials, colors, and finishes - while more than 50% of their barstools are original designs - you won’t find anywhere else.
