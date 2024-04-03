Harvest Hosts Rolls Out Significant Enhancements to App and Website, Broadening Access to Essential Travel Features
EINPresswire.com/ -- Harvest Hosts, the unique RV camping Membership that gives RVers unlimited overnight stays at vineyards, farms, breweries, and more, just launched a major update that introduces a suite of new features and improvements, making premium resources accessible to all Members.
The first update Harvest Hosts made was their decision to expand access to its invaluable data layers feature. Now, every Member can plan their trips with insights into weather conditions, terrain types, and cell coverage areas, ensuring travelers are well-informed before they embark on their journeys. This initiative marks a significant step towards leveling the playing field, allowing every traveler to benefit from detailed, real-time information that was previously exclusive to All Access Members.
Additionally, recognizing the fundamental needs of the RV community, Harvest Hosts has extended access to its comprehensive directory of dump stations to all Members. This crucial resource is instrumental in planning the logistics of any trip, ensuring that travelers can find necessary amenities on the go.
A major highlight of this update is the completely overhauled map interface. Designed with the user experience in mind, the new map features expanded viewing areas, larger and more distinct pins, making pins visible when zoomed out, and a simplified navigation system. These enhancements make searching for the next adventure spot not just easier but a pleasure, helping Members discover the perfect destinations for their travels with unprecedented ease.
But the map update doesn’t just help Members. Now, those interested in joining Harvest Hosts can head to HarvestHosts.com/discover to explore a far more detailed map of Hosts to help you decide if a Harvest Hosts Membership is a good fit. You'll be able to explore a comprehensive map and see host profiles. When you become a Member, you’ll get access to more detailed information on each host and be able to book stays.
The platform's review system has also undergone a significant revamp. With the introduction of added photos and a new easy-to-read layout, Members can now gain comprehensive insights into potential stays. This enriched content allows travelers to make informed decisions, setting expectations accurately, and fostering the values of the Harvest Hosts community: helping each other find incredible travel experiences.
Lastly, the new immersive photo gallery view transforms how Members explore potential destinations. This feature enables users to browse through multiple photos simultaneously, offering a better glimpse of what awaits at their upcoming stays. Improved photo loading times further enhance the browsing experience, making it smoother, more engaging, and easier to find the photos you’re looking for.
Joel Holland, CEO of Harvest Hosts, shared his enthusiasm about the launch, stating, "We're excited to unveil these updates to our community, furthering our commitment to enhancing the RV travel experience. By making critical features available to all Members, helping inform prospective Members on the value of Harvest Hosts, and improving the overall usability of our platform, we're ensuring that every adventure with Harvest Hosts is memorable."
The update is now live, inviting Members to explore the new features by visiting HarvestHosts.com or updating their app.
About Harvest Hosts
Harvest Hosts is a membership club for RVers offering unique overnight stays at over 9,000 locations all over North America – including more than 5,000 farms, wineries, breweries, distilleries, golf courses, museums, and other scenic small businesses in addition to over 3,500 Boondockers Welcome community host locations. The company is the largest private RV camping network in North America, and its mission is to help millions of people live happier lives through road travel, while supporting wonderful small businesses and communities along the way. To learn more, visit HarvestHosts.com.
Contact:
Carrie Price
The first update Harvest Hosts made was their decision to expand access to its invaluable data layers feature. Now, every Member can plan their trips with insights into weather conditions, terrain types, and cell coverage areas, ensuring travelers are well-informed before they embark on their journeys. This initiative marks a significant step towards leveling the playing field, allowing every traveler to benefit from detailed, real-time information that was previously exclusive to All Access Members.
Additionally, recognizing the fundamental needs of the RV community, Harvest Hosts has extended access to its comprehensive directory of dump stations to all Members. This crucial resource is instrumental in planning the logistics of any trip, ensuring that travelers can find necessary amenities on the go.
A major highlight of this update is the completely overhauled map interface. Designed with the user experience in mind, the new map features expanded viewing areas, larger and more distinct pins, making pins visible when zoomed out, and a simplified navigation system. These enhancements make searching for the next adventure spot not just easier but a pleasure, helping Members discover the perfect destinations for their travels with unprecedented ease.
But the map update doesn’t just help Members. Now, those interested in joining Harvest Hosts can head to HarvestHosts.com/discover to explore a far more detailed map of Hosts to help you decide if a Harvest Hosts Membership is a good fit. You'll be able to explore a comprehensive map and see host profiles. When you become a Member, you’ll get access to more detailed information on each host and be able to book stays.
The platform's review system has also undergone a significant revamp. With the introduction of added photos and a new easy-to-read layout, Members can now gain comprehensive insights into potential stays. This enriched content allows travelers to make informed decisions, setting expectations accurately, and fostering the values of the Harvest Hosts community: helping each other find incredible travel experiences.
Lastly, the new immersive photo gallery view transforms how Members explore potential destinations. This feature enables users to browse through multiple photos simultaneously, offering a better glimpse of what awaits at their upcoming stays. Improved photo loading times further enhance the browsing experience, making it smoother, more engaging, and easier to find the photos you’re looking for.
Joel Holland, CEO of Harvest Hosts, shared his enthusiasm about the launch, stating, "We're excited to unveil these updates to our community, furthering our commitment to enhancing the RV travel experience. By making critical features available to all Members, helping inform prospective Members on the value of Harvest Hosts, and improving the overall usability of our platform, we're ensuring that every adventure with Harvest Hosts is memorable."
The update is now live, inviting Members to explore the new features by visiting HarvestHosts.com or updating their app.
About Harvest Hosts
Harvest Hosts is a membership club for RVers offering unique overnight stays at over 9,000 locations all over North America – including more than 5,000 farms, wineries, breweries, distilleries, golf courses, museums, and other scenic small businesses in addition to over 3,500 Boondockers Welcome community host locations. The company is the largest private RV camping network in North America, and its mission is to help millions of people live happier lives through road travel, while supporting wonderful small businesses and communities along the way. To learn more, visit HarvestHosts.com.
Contact:
Carrie Price
Harvest Hosts
carrie@harvesthosts.com