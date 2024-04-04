AristotleK12 Named a Finalist for the EdTech Awards
AristotleK12 identified as one of edtech’s best and brightest innovators.ONALASKA, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AristotleK12 was announced as a finalist in three separate categories for The EdTech Awards 2024 to a worldwide audience of educators, technologists, students, parents, and policymakers interested in building a better future for learners and leaders in the education and workforce sectors.
Celebrating its 14th year, the US-based program is the world's largest recognition program for education technology, recognizing the biggest names in edtech.
Featuring edtech’s best and brightest, the annual program shines a spotlight on cool tools, inspiring leaders and innovative trendsetters across the K-12, Higher Education, and Skills and Workforce sectors.
AristotleK12 was named a finalist in three separate categories: Cool Tool Award- Student Data Privacy, Cool Tool Award- Product or Service Setting a Trend, and Cool Tool Award- Product or Service. AristotleK12 was narrowed from the larger nomination field and judged based on various criteria, including pedagogical workability, efficacy and results, support, clarity, value and potential.
Editor-in-Chief of EdTech Digest Victor Rivero said, “Like our world, the whole of education—from K-12, higher education, workforce learning sectors—is currently in flux. To the fierce, persistent, and indefatigable innovators, leaders, and trendsetters of edtech—we salute you!”
“We are honored to be named finalists for the Edtech Awards. We are experiencing tremendous growth, and this recognition of our innovation and commitment to continuous improvement further motivates us to continue our mission of delivering the best value to our customers." Eric Anderholm, Chief Operating Officer, Sergeant Laboratories.
About EdTech Digest and the Edtech Awards
EdTech Digest, a leading source of cool tools, interviews, and trends showcasing the future of learning — annually honors the best and brightest people, products and groups working in edtech with The EdTech Awards. Cool Tool, Leadership, and Trendsetter honorees span the K-12, Higher Ed, and Skills & Workforce sectors.
About Sergeant Laboratories
Sergeant Laboratories continuously develops advanced technologies to address the needs of tomorrow, enabling organizations to effectively adapt to the ever-changing technological landscape. With two products, AristotleK12, a student technology management solution, and AristotleInsight, a cybersecurity solution providing organizational visibility from the inside out, Sergeant Laboratories provides proven solutions for any organization. To learn more, visit sgtlabs.com
Robert Anderson
Sergeant Laboratories
info@sgtlabs.com
