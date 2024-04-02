Basin maintenance workers honored for life-saving heroism

Four Wyoming Department of Transportation maintenance workers saved the life of a man Jan. 3 on U.S. Highway 14 east of Greybull in the Bighorn Mountains.

Fred Sherburne, Craig Brown, Catarino Zapata and Logan Whipple, all of Basin, were presented with the G. Clyde Larson Memorial Award in March for their heroic actions near Shell Falls.

The G. Clyde Larson Memorial Award recognizes acts of heroism by WYDOT employees either on or off the job.

WYDOT Transportation Commission Chair Susan Holmes of Sheridan and Commissioner Mike Baker of Thermopolis were in attendance at the awards luncheon, along with WYDOT Director Darin Westby, District 5 Engineer Peter Hallsten and other WYDOT employees.

Hallsten said the group’s actions involved management of the entire work zone scene, including traffic control on U.S. 14, administering first aid, and skillfully and safely bringing emergency medical personnel, including air ambulance services, into a small work zone on the west side of the Bighorn Mountains.

"For these men, heroism is more of a habit than a single act," Hallsten said. "The citizen was really fortunate to run into these four highly-trained men. Every one of these men serve their community with humility, and they are trained to be very comfortable at the scene during an emergency."

Sherburne, Zapata and Whipple are trained volunteer firefighters; that training would come into play.

The Basin maintenance workers arrived at their US 14 work site on Jan. 3 to clean up an ice flow that was moving toward the highway 28.9 miles east of Greybull in the Bighorn Mountains.

Zapata and Brown were the first to arrive at the work site and began placing traffic control signs on each end of the work zone. While placing the last work zone sign, a citizen pulled off the side of the highway. Zapata approached the vehicle. The citizen was bleeding, and Zapata started to help.

By radio, Zapata informed Sherburne of the situation. Sherburne and Whipple arrived on the scene within minutes, while Zapata and Brown administered first aid to the injured citizen. The workers were able to contact WYDOT's Transportation Management Center in Cheyenne, and Sherburne contacted local Emergency Medical Services and Wyoming Highway Patrol.

Sherburne continued to try to keep the injured man calm and started administering first aid. Whipple provided traffic control on each end of the area.

The first Emergency Medical Technician arrived and assisted Sherburne. Zapata and Brown backed out of the life-saving effort and began helping Whipple with traffic control of the area. The first ambulance arrived, then the Wyoming Highway Patrol arrived, then the second ambulance arrived. Sherburne continued to assist the EMTs in administering first aid.

An air ambulance was dispatched and arrived on scene at about the same time as the second ambulance vehicle. Brown and Whipple were able to clear a highway pullout of snow so the helicopter could safely land. Upon arrival, traffic was stopped on each end of the WYDOT work site and the road was closed to allow the helicopter to land, take off and transport the injured citizen to a Billings hospital.

The injured man survived.

"Thank you for your quick thinking and decisive actions," WYDOT Director Darin Westby said at the ceremony. "When faced with a serious situation, you stepped up and reacted professionally and compassionately in this man's time of need. Your integrity and dedication to your neighbors and travelers throughout our state makes me incredibly proud to work alongside you and your fellow employees."

Since its inception nearly 55 years ago, 62 WYDOT employees, including the Basin employees, have been honored with the G. Clyde Larson Memorial Award.

The Wyoming Highway Commission established the award in 1969 in honor of the late G. Clyde Larson of Jackson, who was appointed to a six-year term on the Wyoming Highway Commission (now Transportation Commission). The Larson family remains involved in the award.

More information about this news release is available from WYDOT public relations specialist Cody Beers at (307) 431-1803.