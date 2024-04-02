NONPROFITS SHOES THAT FIT AND PARTNERSHIP WITH NATIVE AMERICANS JOIN FORCES TO HELP CHILDREN IN SOUTH DAKOTA AND ARIZONA
National nonprofit Shoes That Fit is joining forces with Partnership With Native Americans® to assist children in Tribal communities.LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National nonprofit Shoes That Fit is joining forces with Partnership With Native Americans® to assist children in Tribal communities. Their first project is to provide brand new athletic shoes to 1,000 children at schools in Arizona and South Dakota.
Each region will receive about 500 pairs of shoes that will be distributed in mid-May. Children enrolled at these schools will receive the shoes, along with 5 pairs of socks each:
7 Mile Elementary School (Fort Apache Reservation in AZ)
St. Francis Elementary School (Rosebud Reservation in SD)
Lame Deer Elementary School (Northern Cheyenne Reservation in SD)
“New shoes and socks help promote physical activity, foot health, and confidence. Yet they are not that accessible to some families, especially with limited shopping and jobs in remote Tribal communities. By teaming up with Shoes That Fit, we can serve more children, brighten their summers, and ease the budget for their families. Partnerships like this are a good CSR model and a win-win for all involved.” – Joshua Arce, President and CEO, Partnership With Native Americans
"Shoes are important to kids. But good athletic shoes are expensive and when low-income families are forced to choose food and rent over clothing, children are left wearing shoes that hurt or embarrass them, and some kids skip school altogether. We are so grateful to Partnership with Native Americans for meeting this need and investing in the lives of children by providing brand new shoes, making it possible for children to attend school, participate in sports, and enjoy everything childhood has to offer. Thank you for this partnership." – Amy Fass, CEO and Executive Director, Shoes That Fit
If you would like to donate to support the children, please visit www.nativepartnership.org/shoesthatfit
ABOUT SHOES THAT FIT:
A national 501(c)3 nonprofit organization based in Claremont, CA., Shoes That Fit tackles one of the most visible signs of poverty in America by giving children in need new athletic shoes to attend school with dignity and joy, prepared to learn, play, and thrive. Named a California Nonprofit of the Year, Shoes That Fit delivered new athletic shoes to over 164,000 children across 50 states last year alone. Help ensure that no child misses school because they don't have shoes that fit by visiting our website http://www.shoesthatfit.org.
ABOUT PARTNERSHIP WITH NATIVE AMERICANS:
Partnership With Native Americans® is a national, Native-led nonprofit championing hope for a brighter future for those living on remote, geographically isolated reservations. Established in 1990, PWNA collaborates with Tribal programs to address immediate relief and long-term solutions such as education, emergency preparedness, food security, and more. Together with its Tribal partners and supporters, PWNA improves the lives of up to 200,000 Native Americans annually. Follow PWNA4hope on Facebook, Instagram, and X/Twitter, PWNA on LinkedIn, or visit NativePartnership.org.
Janell Barrett-Jones
Shoes That Fit
+1 9175123055
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram