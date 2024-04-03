AristotleK12 Named 2024 SIIA CODiE Award Finalist in Best Administrative Solution
AristotleK12 recognized by peers as a Market LeaderONALASKA, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sergeant Laboratories, creator of AristotleK12, today announces that AristotleK12 was named a 2024 SIIA CODiE Award Finalist in the Best Adminstrative Solution category. CODiE Finalists represent the best products, services and people in the Education and Business Technology Industries.
AristotleK12 is the modern, all-in-one EdTech solution built to take the complexity out of managing student technology. Delivered through a user-friendly interface, AristotleK12 encompasses student-centric filtering, asset utilization and reporting, student behavior analytics, and classroom management. AristotleK12 provides the convenience and flexibility needed when managing student technology.
The SIIA CODiE Awards, the long-running, premier awards program for the software and information industries are produced by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software, education, media and digital content industries. AristotleK12 was selected as a finalist across dozens of Business Technology and Education Technology categories, among hundreds of nominations.
"The 2024 CODiE Award Finalists are a showcase of those products and individuals who have been identified by industry experts as being at the forefront of innovation. These Finalists perpetuate the CODiEs' longstanding tradition of acknowledging the year's most influential products, services, and leaders, thereby laying the groundwork for future innovators. A hearty congratulations to all who have earned this recognition."
"We are honored to be named finalists for the 2024 CodiE Awards. This recognition of our dedication, innovation, and commitment to excellence further motivates us to continue our mission of delivering unparalleled service and value to our customers." Eric Anderholm, Chief Operating Officer, Sergeant Laboratories.
The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-recognized awards program. Finalists are determined by industry experts. CODiE Award winners will be announced during the Virtual Celebrations May 21, 2024 at 1pm EST.
About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards
The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to celebrate the vision, talent, and advances in building quality products in the Tech Industry. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for Leading Innovation and Achieving Excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/codie.
About Sergeant Laboratories
Sergeant Laboratories continuously develops advanced technologies to address the needs of tomorrow, enabling organizations to effectively adapt to the ever-changing technological landscape. With two products, AristotleK12, a student technology management solution, and AristotleInsight, a cybersecurity solution providing organizational visibility from the inside out, Sergeant Laboratories provides proven solutions for any organization. To learn more, visit sgtlabs.com
