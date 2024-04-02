Unigen to Showcase AI Product Portfolio at Embedded World
NEWARK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unigen Corporation, an established global leader in the design and manufacturing of industrial and enterprise grade OEM products, is excited to announce its participation at Embedded World 2024. Unigen cordially invites attendees to visit our booth (#1-500) where we will showcase our AI products, including the Cupcake Edge AI Server for rugged visual analysis.
About Unigen Cupcake: Unigen’s Cupcake Edge AI Server delivers a reliable, high-performance, low-latency, low-power platform for Machine Learning and Inference AI in a compact and rugged enclosure. Cupcake integrates a flexible combination of I/O Interfaces and expansion capabilities to capture and process video and multiple types of signals through its Power-Over-Ethernet (POE) ports, and then delivers the processed data to the client either over a wired or wireless network. Neural Networks are supported by the leading ISV providers allowing for a highly customizable solution for multiple applications. Cupcake is a small form factor fanless design in a ruggedized case perfect for environments where Visual Security is important (e.g., secure buildings, transportation, warehouses, or public spaces). External interfaces included are Ethernet, POE, HDMI, USB 3.0, USB Type-C, CANbus, RS232, SDCard, antennas for WIFI, and internal interfaces for optional M.2 SATA III, M.2 NVMe and SO-DIMMs. The flexibility in IO renders the Cupcake Edge AI Server suitable for multiple applications and markets.
About Unigen Corporation: Unigen, founded in 1991, is an established global leader in the design and manufacture of original and custom SSD, DRAM, NVDIMM modules and Enterprise IO solutions. Headquartered in Newark, California, the company operates state of the art manufacturing facilities (ISO-9001/14001/13485 and IATF 16949) in the Silicon Valley Bay Area of California and near Hanoi Vietnam, along with 5 additional engineering and support facilities located around the globe. Unigen markets its products to both enterprise and client OEMs worldwide focused on embedded, industrial, networking, server, telecommunications, imaging, automotive and medical device industries. Unigen also offers best in class electronics manufacturing services (EMS), including new product introduction and volume production, supply chain management, assembly & test, TaaS (Test-as-a-Service) and post-sales support. Learn more about Unigen’s products and services at unigen.com.
Oliver Baltuch
