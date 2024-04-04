Barker Specialty announces Karen Heiligman as new Chief Operating Officer
Karen Heiligman assumes new role as COO of Barker Specialty Company
Throughout my career at Barker Specialty, I have had the privilege of working alongside Karen. Her dedication and drive continuously inspire me!”CHESHIRE, CT, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Barker Specialty Company, of Cheshire, CT, a worldwide leader in the promotional products business, is proud to announce the promotion of Karen Heiligman from vice-president to Chief Operating Officer (COO) effective April 1, 2024.
— Amy Serrano, CRO
Karen, currently VP of operations, has been with Barker Specialty for 21 years, after graduating from Central CT State University. During those 21 years, Karen has worked in many of the operating areas of the company, including customer support, sales, logistics, and most recently as director of fulfillment operations.
Son of company founders, Herb and Gloria Barker, President Gerry Barker states, “I am so proud to recognize and promote Karen to the critical position of COO. Karen is a strong leader and diligent worker. Her innate commitment to succeed is one of her many impressive qualities, and her compassion, empathy and concern for others are traits that my Mom recognized when she hired Karen. I remember how excited Mom was when Karen joined us, and I know my folks would be thrilled seeing the success Karen has achieved."
In her new role as COO, Karen will be responsible for overseeing the company's day-to-day operations, developing strategic initiatives, ensuring operational success throughout all areas of the business, and expanding international opportunities through IGC Global Promotions. Karen commented, "I am excited to take on this new challenge and greatly appreciate everyone's confidence in me! This business is difficult and has so many moving parts.... but I am determined to build on our 75 year history, while still maintaining our company values of respect for all, excellence in service, and competitive pricing."
Karen’s constant strive for excellence can be attributed to her numerous athletic victories throughout her high school and college career as a competitive swimmer. She is a passionate reader, averaging 30 books a year, fueling her love for knowledge and personal growth. Karen is deeply committed to her family and finds joy in the companionship of her beloved dogs Kenzie and Bella.
About Barker Specialty Company:
Established in 1951 by Herb and Gloria Barker, Barker Specialty is dedicated to assisting clients in promoting their brands and achieving marketing success through innovative and creative promotional merchandise. As one of the leaders in the promotional products industry, Barker Specialty quickly grew to be a multi-million dollar company. Recognized with numerous prestigious awards, such as "Greatest Companies to Work For," "Top 50 Distributors of Promotional Products in the USA," "Top 20 Best Places to Work," and "Family Business of the Year," Barker Specialty is committed to excellence in every aspect of its operations.
