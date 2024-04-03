The #1 Song On Music’s Leading Platform For Indie Artists Belongs To Maggie B From Daytona Beach, Florida
EINPresswire.com/ -- aBreak Music, the industry’s leading global, multi format indie artist discovery platform, announces that ‘Temporary’ by Maggie B is the newest #1 on the aBreak58. Check it out at aBreakmusic.com.
“Music has always served as my emotional outlet, sparing me the need to talk about my feelings, because who wants to do that?” Introducing Maggie B: a 23-year-old singer-songwriter from Massachusetts, now residing in Daytona Beach, Florida, who began crafting songs in the first grade. Accompanied by her dog and guitar, she’s spent years traveling, while recording songs from her car. Her emotive and melodious song ‘Temporary’ guides you through the journey of falling for someone amidst heartbreak and learning to trust again. “As painful as heartbreak is, it holds invaluable life lessons and also fuels my creativity,” said Maggie B. “Break my heart and I’ll have 20 songs written about it by next week.”
Adds Maggie B, “Being part of the aBreak58 means the world to me, especially because of their commitment to supporting independent artists. Although there are many hurdles of being an indie artist, it makes it all the worthwhile to have so many people relate to and push through a similar experience.”
Every two weeks, aBreak Music releases their aBreak58 playlist, featuring the Top 58 songs uploaded from indie artists representing multiple genres from around the world. These songs are then rotated on what has become the most influential radio station for indie artists, the aBreak58.
“Our music team took to this song immediately,” said Bruce Tyler, CEO of aBreak Music. “One of the toughest challenges for an artist/writer is to create a song that captures the journey of heartbreak - combined with an upbeat, mass appealing melody…something Maggie B and her producer TY Falcoa were able to do brilliantly with ‘Temporary.’ Jay Stevens and I are beyond excited to hear what’s coming from Maggie B throughout ‘24.”
About aBreak Music:
aBreak Music is a U.S. based international multi-genre indie artist discovery platform. The company’s Founder/CEO, Bruce Tyler, partner Jay Stevens, and others, are some of the most successful and connected executives in the history of music. The aBreak58 playlist and radio station have become the most important tools for indie artists looking to get discovered and record industry executives looking to find the best new talent. Visit at https://abreakmusic.com/
Bruce Tyler
“Music has always served as my emotional outlet, sparing me the need to talk about my feelings, because who wants to do that?” Introducing Maggie B: a 23-year-old singer-songwriter from Massachusetts, now residing in Daytona Beach, Florida, who began crafting songs in the first grade. Accompanied by her dog and guitar, she’s spent years traveling, while recording songs from her car. Her emotive and melodious song ‘Temporary’ guides you through the journey of falling for someone amidst heartbreak and learning to trust again. “As painful as heartbreak is, it holds invaluable life lessons and also fuels my creativity,” said Maggie B. “Break my heart and I’ll have 20 songs written about it by next week.”
Adds Maggie B, “Being part of the aBreak58 means the world to me, especially because of their commitment to supporting independent artists. Although there are many hurdles of being an indie artist, it makes it all the worthwhile to have so many people relate to and push through a similar experience.”
Every two weeks, aBreak Music releases their aBreak58 playlist, featuring the Top 58 songs uploaded from indie artists representing multiple genres from around the world. These songs are then rotated on what has become the most influential radio station for indie artists, the aBreak58.
“Our music team took to this song immediately,” said Bruce Tyler, CEO of aBreak Music. “One of the toughest challenges for an artist/writer is to create a song that captures the journey of heartbreak - combined with an upbeat, mass appealing melody…something Maggie B and her producer TY Falcoa were able to do brilliantly with ‘Temporary.’ Jay Stevens and I are beyond excited to hear what’s coming from Maggie B throughout ‘24.”
About aBreak Music:
aBreak Music is a U.S. based international multi-genre indie artist discovery platform. The company’s Founder/CEO, Bruce Tyler, partner Jay Stevens, and others, are some of the most successful and connected executives in the history of music. The aBreak58 playlist and radio station have become the most important tools for indie artists looking to get discovered and record industry executives looking to find the best new talent. Visit at https://abreakmusic.com/
Bruce Tyler
aBreak Music
brucetyler@abreakmusic.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
TikTok