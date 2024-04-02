Syncplify Customers Safe from Newly Discovered XZ Library Vulnerability

Syncplify Inc.

Syncplify Server! does not rely on the XZ library. It is entirely unaffected by the malicious versions of xz Utils.

CONCORD, CA, USA, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Syncplify Server! does not rely on the XZ library. It is entirely unaffected by the malicious versions of xz Utils. This news underscores Syncplify's unwavering commitment to prioritizing security within its SFTP solutions.

Syncplify, the leading provider of secure file transfer solutions, today confirmed that all Syncplify customers who utilize Syncplify Server! product as their SSH/SFTP server are not susceptible to the recently discovered vulnerability within the XZ library. This vulnerability could potentially grant unauthorized SSH access to vulnerable Linux systems.

“Just as Syncplify software remained secure during the Heartbleed bug in 2014 and the Terrapin exploit discovered in 2023, we are proud to assure our customers that Syncplify Server! is not impacted by this latest XZ library vulnerability,” said Fjodr Soyevskji, CTO at Syncplify. “Our commitment to security remains steadfast, and we continuously strive to deliver the most secure SFTP solutions available.”

About Syncplify

Syncplify provides a comprehensive suite of secure file transfer solutions designed to safeguard sensitive data during transfers. Syncplify offers a robust selection of features, including military-grade encryption, granular access controls, and unwavering compliance support. For more information, please visit www.syncplify.com.

