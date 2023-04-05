SYNCPLIFY INC. VERSION 6 IS ON AWS NOW

Syncplify Inc.

Syncplify has released Syncplify Server! V6 on Amazon marketplace.

WILMINGTON, DE, USA, April 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Syncplify, Inc., an award-winning secure and managed file transfer software development company, has just released its flagship SFTP server software version 6 on AWS available for cloud deployment in 1-click on the AWS Marketplace.

The main advantage of using Syncplify Server! on AWS is greatly increased security, accessibility, and the possibility to take advantage or the convenient pay-as-you-go option that SaaS solution like this can provide.

The most visible changes are the fully redesigned Admin, SuperAdmin, and WebClient interfaces, with powerful new features and greater ease of use, along with a new Support Portal.

This is, without a doubt, the largest development effort Syncplify has ever undertaken, and we are proud of the result and confident that it will be well received by our loyal current customers as well as by the new ones either it is downloadable option or not.

About Syncplify

Syncplify, Inc. is an established and dynamic ISV that aggregates several software designers and developers from around the world, each of them with at least 15 years of experience in secure file transfer solutions providing corporations, government and financial institutions, and security agencies with the most secure file transfer server and client software.