SYNCPLIFY INC. IS CELEBRATING 10th YEAR ANNIVERSARY

Syncplify

January 2024 is a 10th birthday of Syncplify

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Syncplify, Inc., a leading provider of enterprise-grade secure file transfer and synchronization solutions, today marked its 10th anniversary. Over the past decade, the company has established itself as a pioneer in secure file sharing, earning a reputation for reliable and innovative solutions that meet the needs of businesses of all sizes.

Syncplify Inc. is one of the very few IT security companies to be owned and headed by woman, breaking the barriers and redefining success in a mostly male-dominated industry.

Founded by an immigrant, Syncplify Inc. is not only a provider of cutting-edge technology, but also a testament of female leadership. As a woman-owned business, Syncplify exhibits honest and authentic customer care approach, as well as genuine care for employee growth and satisfaction.

The company's flagship software, Syncplify Server!, stands as a testament to its dedication to cybersecurity. With an unbroken record of never being hacked and no vulnerabilities listed in the NIST NVD, Syncplify Server! exemplifies the company's unwavering commitment to safeguarding sensitive data.

Emerging Stronger and More Resilient

As Syncplify enters its next decade of innovation, the company is poised to continue its remarkable growth trajectory. With a focus on expanding its product offerings and investing in cutting-edge technologies, Syncplify is well-positioned to meet the evolving needs of its global customer base.

"We are thrilled to embark on this next chapter as a leading provider of enterprise-grade file transfer and synchronization solutions," stated Elena Zvidrina, founder and CEO of Syncplify, Inc. "We remain committed to assisting our customers in collaborating seamlessly, and staying ahead of the curve in the ever-evolving cybersecurity landscape."

About Syncplify

Syncplify, Inc. is an established and dynamic ISV that aggregates several software designers and developers from around the world, each of them with at least 15 years of experience in secure file transfer solutions providing corporations, government and financial institutions, and security agencies with the most secure file transfer server and client software.