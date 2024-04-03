Lake Worth Beach Community Redevelopment Agency Welcomes Path to College to New Home
Lake Worth Beach CRA clears the path for local nonprofit to expand no-cost, after school college & career mentoring services to underserved high school students
Our children are our future and I can think of no better use of this building and our investment than Path to College.”LAKE WORTH, FL, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Tuesday, April 9th, Lake Worth Beach CRA will welcome Path to College to their new home at 1213 Lake Avenue. The 5,000 sq. ft. building was blighted and unusable until the CRA purchased and renovated the neglected space using a $1 million dollar investment composed of grants and foundation gifts. The goal was to offer the space to a nonprofit that would serve the area’s youth. “Our children are our future and I can think of no better use of this building and our investment than Path to College,” said CRA Executive Director Joan Oliva.
— CRA Executive Director Joan Oliva
Path to College plans to name the new center Catapult! Youth Mentoring Center. The name “Catapult” reflects the gap that exists between high school graduation and post-secondary attainment for low-income students in Palm Beach County. The new center eliminates the barrier of transportation that low-income students face—it is within walking distance to Lake Worth Community High School and public transportation. It also provides a safe space for students to meet with their mentors, get homework help, and a snack.
Catapult is an expansion of programming that Path to College has provided at no cost to families since 2017. “We know that where kids go after school can affect where they go in life and Catapult will help us ensure that more kids go to college and earn higher incomes in the long term,” said founder and CEO Christine Sylvain. “We’re grateful for the investment that Lake Worth has made in the future of our students and grateful for all of our supporters and volunteers”.
Path to College plans to open the doors of the new center in the next year. Early planning was made possible by an initial gift in Fall 2023 by The Addison Hines Charitable Trust which gave the first gift to launch this project and support from the Jacarlene Foundation. “We’re grateful to The Addison Hines Charitable Trust and Jacarlene Foundation for valuing the importance of education and helping us expand our services,” said Mary Beth Mudrick, Senior Director of Development for the organization.
In 2023, Path to College served 110 high school students in their 3-year fellowship program and an additional 1,000 via workshops that offer college prep to students at partner organizations wanting help. “I see our students every day and how hard they work. They value education and we have to turn away so many deserving kids. I’m excited that Catapult will expand our capacity” said Jaime Akussu, Director of Programs.
The program identifies high-potential, low-income students from Title 1 high schools in Palm Beach County. A free, three-year program provides the support to help them be the academic and soft skill standouts that the best colleges desire. Founder and CEO, Christine Sylvain, is one of PB Illustrated’s 2023 100 Most Influential Leaders. She shares, "We know by providing the right amount of academic enrichment, nurturing, and opportunity, students will break through the bonds of financial disadvantage and become successful leaders who pull their families and communities forward."
Path to College has accomplished these goals:
● 100% of the students are going to 4-year colleges.
● 60% of our students receive acceptance to top-tier universities, including Harvard, Stanford, Georgetown, Cornell, Emory, Notre Dame, UF, and others.
● 5.5MM in scholarships including 60% of graduates with full-rides; others ensure 70-90% tuition coverage.
ABOUT PATH TO COLLEGE
Path to College Fellowship is a local 501(c)(3) Non-Profit organization that fearlessly clears the path for overlooked students to get into the best colleges with the best scholarships. We envision a world where genius, leadership, and excellence are cultivated. Path to College raises the bar for low-income, high-achieving Palm Beach County students by expanding minds and igniting potential. For more information, call 561-203-5338 or visit www.pathtocollege.org.
Melissa Perlman
BlueIvy Communications
+15613792012 ext.
melissa@blueivy.co
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn