SCCG Management Announces Partnership with mkodo to Revolutionize the iGaming Sector with Geolocation Technology

SCCG Management Announces Strategic Partnership with mkodo

This collaboration is set to distribute mkodo’s innovative geolocation product, GeoLocs, and other leading solutions across the US and key global markets

We are excited to work with mkodo to distribute GeoLocs and other leading solutions, paving the way for a more inclusive and competitive space in the gaming industry.” — Stephen Crystal

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Las Vegas, NV — April 3, 2024 — SCCG Management, a premier advisory firm in the global gaming industry, is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with mkodo, a leading technology provider in the iGaming space. This collaboration is set to distribute mkodo’s innovative geolocation product, GeoLocs, and other leading solutions across the US and key global markets, including Brazil, leveraging SCCG’s robust market presence and industry expertise.

GeoLocs represents the forefront of geolocation technology in the iGaming sector, offering operators a comprehensive solution that prioritizes innovation, efficiency, and reliability. Designed exclusively for the iGaming industry over 12 years ago, GeoLocs was the first geolocation service live in Ontario, enabling operators to manage geo-boundaries with ease, ensuring regulatory compliance, validating player location and device information. Its seamless integration (in as little as 5 days) and independence from companion apps underscore its innovation in enhancing user experience and security.

Beyond GeoLocs, SCCG will assist in the distribution of mkodo’s comprehensive suite of products, including the mCloud Gateway. This extensible platform serves as an API management framework, offering secure tools to monitor, enhance, and protect APIs and web services, alongside customizable front-end solutions built on pre-developed frameworks providing bespoke apps for iGaming operators across; casino, sportsbook, lottery, bingo and live casino.

Stephen Crystal, Founder & CEO of SCCG Management, highlighted the significance of this partnership, stating, "The geolocation market in the gaming industry has long been dominated by a single player, stifling innovation and limiting options for iGaming platforms. Our collaboration with mkodo is a step towards diversifying this market, bringing more competition and offering enhanced choices for operators. GeoLocs, with its advanced technology and ease of integration, represents the future of secure and compliant iGaming operations. We are excited to work with mkodo to distribute GeoLocs and other leading solutions, paving the way for a more inclusive and competitive space in the gaming industry."

Stuart Godfree, Managing Director at mkodo said: "Partnering with SCCG Management is an exciting move for mkodo. The expertise behind SCCG and their global network will be instrumental in expanding our reach and amplifying our voice across the iGaming industry."

This partnership marks a significant milestone for both SCCG and mkodo, uniting two industry leaders in their commitment to innovation, excellence, and the future of the iGaming sector. Together, SCCG and mkodo are set to redefine the landscape of gaming technology, offering unparalleled solutions to operators worldwide.

ABOUT mkodo:

Award-winning B2B supplier, mkodo, provides cutting-edge mobile and front-end technology solutions tailored for lottery, casino, sportsbook, and bingo. Specializing in building bespoke, mobile-first experiences for over 20 years, mkodo, a Pollard Banknote company, sets the benchmark for excellence in mobile apps, websites, and digital user experiences within the iGaming industry.

mkodo is also the force behind GeoLocs, the geolocation verification service exclusively designed for iGaming, trusted by some of the biggest names in the industry (OLG, Casumo, Betty, Arizona Lottery and more) for over a decade.

For more information about mkodo and its products, visit https://www.mkodo.com/s/

ABOUT SCCG MANAGEMENT

SCCG Management is a leading advisory firm in the global gaming industry, with over 100 best-in-class client partners specializing in iGaming, Sports Betting, Sports Marketing, and Gaming Technologies. With a worldwide footprint, SCCG operates offices in each global region, delivering valuable insights, expertise, and opportunities. With over 30 years of industry experience, the firm provides a range of services, including Go-To-Market strategies, market penetration and expansion, strategic partnerships, and operational assessments, which encompass IP management, mergers and acquisitions, and sponsorship agreements. SCCG also offers a full-service sales team for global product distribution. Anchored by a commitment to innovation and excellence, SCCG continues to shape and invest in the future of the gaming industry.

https://sccgmanagement.com/

