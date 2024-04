CIX Will Return to North America for their 3rd Tour, 0 or 1

Photo Credit: C9 Entertainment

NEW YORK, NY, USA, April 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- CIX is coming back to North America for their 3rd concert tour, 0 or 1. The group will be kicking off the tour in New York on May 12th and make their way through other cities including Montreal, San Juan, Atlanta, Dallas, Chicago, Mexico City, and Los Angeles.May 12th: New York | United PalaceMay 14th: Montreal | L’OlympiaMay 17th: San Juan | Teatro Inter BayamonMay 19th: Atlanta | Variety PlayhouseMay 21st: Dallas | South Side Music HallMay 22nd: Chicago | Copernicus CenterMay 24th: Mexico City | Auditorio BBMay 26th: Los Angeles | NovoThis is their first visit back to North America since last year during their 2nd world tour, . This tour is also named after their latest single album, “0 or 1,” which was released earlier this year in January. 0 and 1 are simple numbers that when combined help with solving information and understanding relationships. With CIX’s exploration of this concept, it now comes down to one or the other. Either stay with me forever or face the tragedies and become my enemy.ABOUT CIXCIX is a South Korean K-Pop group under C9 Entertainment. They made their debut in 2019 with their EP, 'HELLO' Chapter 1. Hello, Stranger. Their name stands for “Complete in X,” where each of the members’ uncertainties come together to become complete as one. The group consists of BX, SEUNGHUN, BAEJINYOUNG (who was a member of the group WANNAONE), YONGHEE, and HYUNSUK.