CIX Will Return to North America for their 3rd Tour, 0 or 1
EINPresswire.com/ -- CIX is coming back to North America for their 3rd concert tour, 0 or 1. The group will be kicking off the tour in New York on May 12th and make their way through other cities including Montreal, San Juan, Atlanta, Dallas, Chicago, Mexico City, and Los Angeles.
May 12th: New York | United Palace
May 14th: Montreal | L’Olympia
May 17th: San Juan | Teatro Inter Bayamon
May 19th: Atlanta | Variety Playhouse
May 21st: Dallas | South Side Music Hall
May 22nd: Chicago | Copernicus Center
May 24th: Mexico City | Auditorio BB
May 26th: Los Angeles | Novo
This is their first visit back to North America since last year during their 2nd world tour, <Save Me, Kill Me>. This tour is also named after their latest single album, “0 or 1,” which was released earlier this year in January. 0 and 1 are simple numbers that when combined help with solving information and understanding relationships. With CIX’s exploration of this concept, it now comes down to one or the other. Either stay with me forever or face the tragedies and become my enemy.
ABOUT CIX
CIX is a South Korean K-Pop group under C9 Entertainment. They made their debut in 2019 with their EP, 'HELLO' Chapter 1. Hello, Stranger. Their name stands for “Complete in X,” where each of the members’ uncertainties come together to become complete as one. The group consists of BX, SEUNGHUN, BAEJINYOUNG (who was a member of the group WANNAONE), YONGHEE, and HYUNSUK.
