STEELPORT Introduces 12” Oval Ceramic Honing Rod to maintain any quality kitchen knife in any kitchen
STEELPORT 12" Oval Ceramic Honing Rod's oval shape of the honing rod maximizes surface area, allowing for quicker and more effective honing, while the ceramic material ensures durability and resistance to wear.
First-of-it-kind versatile 12” Oval Ceramic Honing Rod from STEELPORT aims to be the ideal maintenance tool for any kitchen knife in any kitchen.
First-of-it-kind 12” Oval Ceramic Honing Rod from STEELPORT is the ideal maintenance tool for any kitchen knife
The oval shape of the honing rod maximizes surface area, allowing for quicker and more effective honing, while the ceramic material ensures durability and resistance to wear. Paired with the contoured walnut handle, this honing rod offers a comfortable and secure grip to help achieve effortless maintenance of any knife.
The versatile STEELPORT 12" Oval Ceramic Honing Rod ($120) combines several key features to make it unlike any other honing rod available:
-- Large 12" Length: Allows for smooth full strokes of the entire blade edge, making it suitable for knives of all sizes.
-- Ceramic Rod: The exceptionally hard ceramic surface is ideal for realigning the microscopic edges of any kitchen knife, regardless of the knife’s steel hardness. Unlike steel rods, ceramic’s material is hard enough for any blade and will never wear out. The choice of grit achieves an ideal balance between efficiency and finesse to produce in a quality edge.
-- Efficient Oval Shape: Unlike round rods, the oval shape maximizes contact with the blade for more consistent honing action.
-- Contoured Wood Handle with Safety Guard: Crafted from US-sourced walnut, the ergonomic contoured handle shape ensures comfortable and safe use. A steel core between the rod and handle provides additional durability and balance.
-- American Made: Like all STEELPORT knives, each STEELPORT Honing Rod is handcrafted by a small team of artisans in Portland, Oregon.
"Our STEELPORT 12" Oval Ceramic Honing Rod is inspired by the oval shape and substantial feel of the classic European oval butcher’s steel, but with the long-lasting performance of ceramic," says Eytan Zias, Bladesmith and Co-Founder of STEELPORT Knife Co. “There were no honing rods in the market that met the same high standards to which we build our knives.
By combining the best features and materials, and applying our internal requirements of ‘iconic design, functional details, and handcrafted locally’, we’ve created an entirely unique Honing Rod that complements our industry-leading STEELPORT knives, and works equally well with any household knife – regardless of the steel type or hardness – making it an exceptionally useful tool for every kitchen.”
Regularly using a quality honing rod is recommended to maintain the sharpness of any kitchen knife. All knives need to be sharpened eventually (removing metal), but regular honing will extend the blades performance, and reduce the frequency of needing to sharpen, in-turn increasing the lifespan of the knife.
VIDEO: HOW TO USE A HONING ROD featuring STEELPORT Bladesmith Eytan Zias using the new STEELPORT 12” Ceramic Honing Rod
The STEELPORT 12" Oval Ceramic Honing Rod is a natural extension of STEELPORT’s line of American forged and handcrafted heirloom cutlery. The Honing Rod is now available for purchase on the STEELPORT website and at select culinary retail locations across the United States.
For more information about the STEELPORT 12" Oval Ceramic Honing Rod and other STEELPORT products, visit STEELPORT's website or follow @STEELPORTknifeco on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.
About STEELPORT Knife Co.:
STEELPORT Knife Co. is dedicated to reintroducing American-forged carbon steel cutlery, combining iconic design with functional detail. Using all US-sourced materials, each STEELPORT knife is handcrafted in Portland, Oregon. Backed by a lifetime guarantee and their SharpForever™ free sharpening for life service, STEELPORT’s heirloom quality knives help create treasured memories and family traditions in the kitchen.
Frances Dyer
STEELPORT Knife Co.
frances@steelportknife.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Introduction to STEELPORT 12" Oval Ceramic Honing Rod: How to use a Honing Rod ft. Bladesmith Eytan Zias using STEELPORT 12" Oval Ceramic Honing Rod