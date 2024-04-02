InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Gripping Handles for Independently Transporting Individual Drywall Sheets
Mike M. of Wellsburg, WV is the creator of the Drywall Handles, a set of gripping handles for drywall products, allowing users to independently lift and install a single sheet of drywall. The handles feature a pair of spikes extending out of the base surface that secure inside a sheet of drywall and enable a user to securely grip, lift, and install the sheet with ease. The handle and spikes can be supported on a flat wooden panel such that the spikes are driven into the drywall while the wooden panel sits flush against the sheet. The handles extend outward for convenient gripping.
Once the drywall sheet has been installed, the user may remove the handle device without causing damage to the drywall itself. The system offers a way for people to independently move and install drywall sheets with ease. It saves considerable time and effort when maneuvering and installing drywall sheets for DIY projects, construction work, home building, and much more.
Drywall installation can be a physically demanding task, especially when handling large and heavy sheets. Products and tools like drywall lifts, panel carriers, drywall carts, and other similar items are currently available to help with drywall installation; however, these products may still require more than one person to operate, not to mention some being incredibly expensive to purchase.
Improper lifting of drywall can lead to drops and damages that render the sheet useless—on top of the damage, injury could occur if a person tries to lift a sheet that is too heavy for their body to handle. A more versatile, innovative, and inexpensive solution is needed. The Drywall Handles are designed to improve safety, efficiency, and ease of use during drywall installation, particularly for individuals or small teams working without extensive manpower or specialized equipment.
Mike filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Drywall Handles product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Drywall Handles can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
