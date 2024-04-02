Criminal Justice Advocate Donte West Fights for Equity, Promotes Cannabis Prison Reform with Congressional Leaders
Partnerships with Last Prisoner Project, Lucky Brand and more used to Elevate the Cause
Whether I have to testify in Congress or at the State Capitol, I will do what it takes to help those who need our support.”KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As seen on "Jimmy Kimmel Live", Donte Westmoreland (also known as Donte West) lends his voice, his humor, and his good looks, to benefit his work in advocacy for anti-incarceration. Now recognized for his unadulterated sharings of his personal experiences being incarcerated for first time offense-cannabis possession, then exonerated, West is gaining significant popularity from his continuous efforts in the public eye with political influencers and through the media. Working in partnership with the Last Prisoner Project, West is pursuing brand ambassadorships with a variety of national brands aligning with the cause, including Lucky Brand.
Donte West is recognized for sharing his story of his incarceration in 2017 and exoneration in 2021. He now fights for the release of prisoners incarcerated for cannabis-related charges. In recent weeks, West was invited to be featured on Jimmy Kimmel Live and elevated the cause while demonstrating his keen sense of humor and his ability to address tough topics in a way that invites consumer support.
As a result, brands are working with West and supporting his mission, the most recent being Lucky Brand, who will launch their Last Prisoner Project support campaign on April 4. The campaign not only features West in the jeans, it encourages consumers to support the Last Prisoner Project, which invites consumers to engage in a letter writing effort to provide support and encouragement to those individuals imprisoned on cannabis-related charges. The Last Prisoner Project provides specific guidance designed to encourage those fighting for release at the Federal and State level.
“Whether I have to testify in Congress or at the State Capitol, I will do what it takes to help those who need our support,” said Donte West. “I am honored that these national brands believe in our mission and are supporting our cause to reunite families.”
Beyond his work with brand ambassadorships with Lucky Brand and Good Day Farm & illicit Gardens, West will be traveling to Washington, DC on April 17-April 20 to meet with political leaders in partnership with Barry Grissom, former U.S. Attorney for the District of Kansas, to discuss the release of inmates, as well as to make improvements to future legislation for cannabis-related offenses.
To learn more about Donte West and his brand, please contact Rhythm Communications (404) 310-6559 or email aparrish@rhythmcommunications.com. You can follow him @dontewest on Instagram.
