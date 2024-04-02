InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Environmentally Friendly Bathing System that Purifies and Recycles Water
EINPresswire.com/ -- Ruth W. of Doraville, GA is the creator of the Fountain Bath, a multipurpose bath system designed to recycle water from a bath or shower. The bathtub or shower water overflows, allowing the excess water to spill down into a surrounding basin to be purified, warmed, and then recycled back into the bath. The conservation basin measures approximately 3 to 4 inches in height to accommodate a significant volume of water for recycling into a pump and filtration system.
The filtration system is attached to the bath via a three-way valve and several small, open grates. Water overflows from the bath, down into the basin area and then into the grates. Water is directed into the three-way valve for draining or to be sent into the filtration and purification system. The filtration system recycles and warms water, sending it back into the bath. The loop system conserves water while offering a way for people to relax and bathe in a more environmentally conscious manner without worrying about wasting considerable water.
The market for environmentally friendly baths and showers is currently growing at a significant rate, influenced by several factors related to sustainability, water conservation, and technological advancements. With increasing concerns about water scarcity and environmental sustainability, there is a growing awareness among consumers about the importance of water conservation. This has led to a greater interest in products and technologies that help reduce water usage, including water-recycling baths and showers.
Advances in water-recycling technology have made it more feasible and effective to implement water-recycling systems in residential and commercial settings. These systems often include filtration, purification, and treatment processes to ensure the recycled water meets quality standards. While initial costs for installing water-recycling systems may be higher compared to traditional baths and showers, long-term savings on water bills and potential incentives (such as rebates or tax credits) can make these products financially attractive to consumers. The Fountain Bath fits each of these criteria and is a highly versatile system that can help conserve significant amounts of water for the environmentally conscious consumer.
Ruth filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Fountain Bath product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Fountain Bath can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
InventionHome
