Local Business Owner John Gallina Named to NSBA Leadership Council

John Gallina, co-founder and CEO of Purple Heart Homes in Statesville, North Carolina was recently named to the National Small Business Association (NSBA) Leadership Council. NSBA is the nation’s oldest small-business advocacy organization and operates on a staunchly nonpartisan basis. Gallina, a recognized leader in the small-business community, joins the NSBA Leadership Council alongside other small-business advocates from across the country as they work to promote the interests of small business to policymakers in Washington, D.C.

“As a small business owner, I see daily the importance of being involved and active when it comes to laws and regulation,” stated Gallina. “Joining NSBA’s Leadership Council will enable me to take our collective small-business message to the people that need to hear it most: Congress.”

A member of the North Carolina Army National Guard, John was deployed to Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom II. He was severely injured when his vehicle hit an IED, for which he received a Purple Heart.

On returning to North Carolina and civilian life, he co-founded Purple Heart Homes to provide housing solutions for service connected and aging veterans.

Gallina joined the NSBA Leadership Council as part of his efforts to tackle the many critical issues facing small business, including tax reform, regulatory restraint, health care costs and how access to capital will impact small business. The NSBA Leadership Council is focused on providing valuable networking between small-business advocates from across the country while ensuring small business a seat at the table as Congress and regulators take up key small-business proposals.

“I am proud to have John Gallina as part of our Leadership Council,” stated NSBA President and CEO Todd McCracken. “He came to us highly recommended, and I look forward to our coordinated efforts for years to come.”

Please click here to learn more about www.purplehearthomes.com
For more on the NSBA Leadership Council, please visit www.nsba.biz

About Purple Heart Homes

Purple Heart Homes is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization founded by John Gallina and the late Dale Beatty, two Iraq combat-wounded Veterans who started a mission to provide housing solutions for Service-Connected Disabled Veterans and their families. Driven by the belief that no Veteran should be left behind, Purple Heart Homes, together with the community, is committed to ensuring quality-of-life solutions for Disabled American Veterans from all eras. Purple Heart Homes – Improving Veterans’ Lives One Home at a Time.

