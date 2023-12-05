Purple Heart Homes Selects New Folk Records for Theme Song
Purple Heart Homes has chosen the title track of Joshua Ray Hudson’s album “That’s Why We Stand” (New Folk Records)
That song is a perfect selection for us as it completely echo’s our mission to honor those who have served.”STATESVILLE, NC, USA, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Purple Heart Homes is thrilled to announce that Purple Heart Homes has chosen the title track of Joshua Ray Hudson’s album “That’s Why We Stand” (New Folk Records) as our official theme song. The song was written and sung by Joshua Ray Hudson who told Mostly MN Music he wrote the song after a conversation with a veteran friend of his and thinking about his grandfather who served in World War II. “We should all put politics aside for a moment and appreciate those who help keep us free.”
— John Gallina
Purple Heart Homes founder and CEO John Gallina says that “That song is a perfect selection for us as it completely echo’s our mission to honor those who have served.”
Bob McMenoman, the owner and CEO of New Folk Records; a veteran himself; stated that “we at New Folk could not be prouder to be associated with Purple Heart Homes and help them in any way possible continue to do all they are doing to provide safe housing for our heroes.”
New Folk Records, www.newfolk-records.com is a Minnesota based record company founded in 2002 with the sole purpose of connecting creative musicians with people who love good music.
Abut Purple Heart Homes
Purple Heart Homes is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization founded by John Gallina and the late Dale Beatty, two Iraq combat-wounded Veterans who started a mission to provide housing solutions for Service-Connected Disabled Veterans and their families. Driven by the belief that no Veteran should be left behind, Purple Heart Homes, together with the community, is committed to ensuring quality of life solutions for Disabled American Veterans from all eras. Purple Heart Homes – Improving Veterans’ Lives One Home at a Time.
For more information: visit www.phhusa.org and follow us at
Facebook facebook.com/PurpleHeartHomes/
Instagram instagram.com/purplehearthomes/
YouTube youtube.com/channel/UCphnPf_HW-ANE0bZ2l_5LTQ
Tik Tok tiktok.com/@purplehearthomes
Twitter twitter.com/PHHTweet
For more information contact:
Lisa J. Allen
Executive Vice President, Brand Marketing & Communications
mobile: 843-917-1326 ∎ lallen@pphusa.org
Or
Ken Onstad
Senior Consultant
New Folk Records
www.newfolkrecords@gmail.com
612-805-1775
Lisa Allen
Purple Heart Homes, Inc.
+1 843-917-1326
email us here