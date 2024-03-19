Community Rebuilds Home for Army Veteran

Purple Heart Homes, Love Our Veterans & 26 partners unite to rebuild home for Army Veteran in Iron Station, NC.

IRON STATION, NC, USA, March 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Purple Heart Homes (PHH), in partnership with Love Our Veterans and 26 dedicated community partners that continues to grow, is embarking on a mission to rebuild the home of Donald Surratt, a 72-year-old Army Veteran.Donald Surratt's journey is one of sacrifice, resilience, and unwavering dedication. Serving his country as a Military Police Officer during the Vietnam War, Donald's commitment to service extended far beyond the battlefield. For years, he devoted himself to caring for his son, who fought Muscular Dystrophy until his recent passing.Throughout the years, Donald's own home silently bore witness to his struggles. When Love Our Veterans identified his need for assistance, they reached out to Purple Heart Homes to partner on this transformative project.When PHH came to repair his roof, a startling revelation emerged - the entire structure teetered on the brink of collapse. In response, Purple Heart Homes, alongside Love Our Veterans and an array of compassionate community partners including contractors and nonprofits, rallied together to provide Donald with more than just a roof over his head. They embarked on a mission to rebuild his home from the ground up, symbolizing the unwavering care our nation owes to its Veterans.This collaborative effort underscores the profound impact that individuals, communities, and organizations can make when they unite for a noble cause. Donald Surratt's story is not merely about constructing a house; it's about honoring a Veteran's sacrifice and ensuring his dignity. The demolition day of the old structure is scheduled for March 26th at 10:00 AM in Iron Station, NC.For more information about the Mission Complete ceremony or to inquire about participation, please contact Devin Alexander with Purple Heart Homes at dalexander@phhusa.orgAbout Purple Heart Homes:Purple Heart Homes is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization founded by John Gallina and the late Dale Beatty, two Iraq combat-wounded Veterans who started a mission to provide housing solutions for Service-Connected Disabled Veterans and their families. Driven by the belief that no Veteran should be left behind, Purple Heart Homes, together with the community, is committed to ensuring quality life solutions for Disabled American Veterans from all eras. Purple Heart Homes – Improving Veterans’ Lives One Home at a Time.For more information, visit www.phhusa.org and follow us on Facebook and Instagram @PurpleHeartHomes and Twitter @PHHTweet.About Love Our Veterans Thrift Store: Located at the intersection of NC Highway 150 and NC Highway 16, Love Our Veterans Thrift Store, founded by Kevin and Gini Popko, provides essential financial assistance to veterans, addressing critical needs such as mental health support, rent assistance, and basic necessities. Through their comprehensive approach, they empower veterans to regain independence and lead fulfilling lives, serving as a vital support system in the Lake Norman community.For more information, visit www.loveourveteransinc.org and follow us on Facebook and Instagram @LoveOurVeterans