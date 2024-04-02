InventionHome® Inventor Creates Customizable Furniture that Doubles as a Floating Safety Device during Natural Disasters
George D. IV of Lawrenceville, GA is the creator of Snap On Furniture, a furniture frame that can receive different attachments via snap on connectors to alter its look and appearance. The frame is constructed using plastic and can double as a flotation device due to its hollow structure during a natural disaster like a flood. The furniture surface would be made of a non-porous material allowing for easy cleaning.
There will be connectors along the furniture allowing accessories to be attached and detached. The accessories can be made of various materials like wood, aluminum, acrylic, plastic, etc. Inside the furniture can be a storage area to accommodate personal items, emergency equipment, and first aid items. Users can customize the look of their furniture at any time without having to purchase expensive replacements. Furthermore, should a natural disaster occur, the furniture can be used to safely float on water until emergency rescue is available.
The market for customizable furniture has seen significant growth and evolution in recent years, driven by various factors such as changing consumer preferences, technological advancements, and the rise of e-commerce platforms. Customizable furniture refers to pieces that can be tailored to individual preferences in terms of design, size, color, materials, and sometimes even functionality. Furniture pieces that offer multifunctionality, especially in the event of an emergency, would be a significant enhancement for any manufacturer’s product line.
Many people want furniture pieces that reflect their style, fit specific spaces, or serve particular purposes, and customizable options allow consumers to have more control over the final look and functionality of their furniture. Customizable furniture can sometimes be made using eco-friendly materials, and the ability to tailor pieces to specific dimensions can reduce waste and optimize resource use. The Snap On Furniture includes several of these niche features while also doubling as a safety device during floods, offer an innovative and versatile product for any homeowner.
George filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Snap On Furniture product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Snap On Furniture can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
