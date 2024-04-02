InventionHome® Inventor Creates Laboratory Slide Stainer with Automated Filtration System to Improve Efficiency
Yolanda R. of Anderson, SC is the creator of the Slide Stainer with Automated Filtration, a slide staining system for application in laboratories that offers automated reagent filtration to prevent cross contamination. The system builds on current automated slide strainers, with each staining bucket having an attached plastic tubing with a small Millipore filter on both sides. The reagent is filtered as it exits the bucket and returns into the bucket. The reagent is removed and returned to the staining bucket by a mechanical device.
The system is designed to increase productivity and save time by eliminating the need to remove multiple stain buckets when manually filtering reagents. It pulls the reagents through tubing using motorized suction and releases them into the bucket on the opposite side, ultimately decreasing the risk of splash hazards associated with the manual filtration process.
Slide stainers are essential equipment used in laboratories, particularly in histology, pathology, and cytology labs, for staining microscope slides with various dyes or stains. These stains help highlight specific structures or components within cells and tissues that aid in their microscopic examination and analysis. Standard methods and manual intervention of the staining process can lead to splash hazards occurring and causing severe damage and injury to the eyes. Further, current methods and equipment are time consuming and require significant effort.
Automating the filtration process in slide strainers would help effectively remove impurities, debris, and contaminants from staining reagents before they are applied to the slides in much less time than standard methods. This would help maintain improved quality and better consistency of the staining process, which is crucial for accurate histological and cytological analysis. Additional benefits of automated filtration include consistency, efficiency, and quality control. The Slide Stainer with Automated Filtration accommodates all these necessities and would be a significant enhancement to any manufacturer’s product line.
Yolanda filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Slide Stainer product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Slide Stainer with Automated Filtration can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com.
