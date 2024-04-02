Hartzell Aviation Rolls Out FAA Safety Tip Videos
Safety tip training course leaders are (L-R) Allen Buffkin, Hartzell Engine Tech; Tom Heid, Hartzell Aerospace Welding; and Jareth Woody, Hartzell Propeller.
Covering Cirrus SR22T, Beech Bonanza, Piper Seminole, Van’s RV8
The safety tip training courses are focused on four piston powered aircraft: Cirrus SR22T, Beech Bonanza, Piper Seminole and Van's RV8. The Hartzell Aviation videos are complimentary, and in addition, each safety tip video qualifies for FAA credit when logged into and enrolled in the FAASafety.gov website after successfully completing the course material.
The safety tip training courses are focused on four piston powered aircraft: Cirrus SR22T, Beech Bonanza, Piper Seminole and Van’s RV8. Each of these aircraft uses a variety of Hartzell Aviation products as part of their engine components or aircraft heating systems.
The videos are conducted by a team representing three Hartzell Aviation companies: Hartzell Propeller located in Piqua, Ohio, Hartzell Engine Tech located in Montgomery, Ala., and Hartzell Aerospace Welding located in Minneapolis, Minn.
Training course leaders are:
Allen Buffkin, Director of Product and Technical Support, Hartzell Engine Tech
Tom Heid, Director of Business Development, Hartzell Aerospace Welding
Jareth Woody, Technical Representative, Hartzell Propeller
A variety of Hartzell Aviation products are discussed in the safety maintenance training videos, including:
Starters – both Lycoming and Continental style
Belt and gear driven alternators
Constant-speed aluminum and composite propellers
Exhaust system mufflers, pipes and carburetor heat boxes
Turbochargers, wastegates and controllers
Cabin heating systems
What Do the Safety Tip Training Videos Cover?
Preflight and 100 hour/annual inspection tips are reviewed regarding the Hartzell Aviation products and aircraft referenced. Highlights include:
Checking play in a propeller blade, making sure it always returns to the center.
Looking for indications of propeller lightning strikes.
Learning why NYCO GN3058 propeller grease is not compatible with AeroShell Grease 5,6 and 22.
How the turbocharger controller connects directly to the wastegate.
How a major concern in any exhaust system is fire, due to temperatures of up to approximately 1,600 degrees F.
How single engine aircraft derive their cabin heat from the engine exhaust system and twin-engine aircraft typically use a separate cabin combustion heater assembly.
How it is important to draw the entire exhaust system up evenly, not one cylinder at a time.
Why carbon monoxide (CO) gas is dangerous and how it is generated by any combustion process.
Why engine mounts are typically manufactured from 4130 Chromoly steel.
Why it is recommended to remove the engine mount for a thorough inspection at engine overhaul since it supports the engine in all phases of ground and flight operations.
Three important points when inspecting a starter are the electrical connection, mounting hardware and cracks/chafing.
The two types of alternators used on a Cirus SR22T: one is belt driven and the other engine driven.
How a loose alternator output wire can cause arcing and burn through the stud.
Alternator Instructions for Continued Airworthiness (ICA) as a factory recommendation.
Gear driven alternators and the recommended 500-hour inspection for the coupling installed.
Always ensure the magneto switch is “off” when performing maintenance, especially if movement of the propeller is required.
All maintenance should be performed using applicable maintenance and overhaul manuals, active Service Bulletins, Service Letters, Service Advisories/Instructions along with any FAA Airworthiness Directives.
How to Get FAA Course Credit
To receive appropriate course credit for these safety tip training maintenance course, participants must:
Have an account on FAASafety.gov.
Be logged into that account.
Be enrolled in the course.
Visit each chapter of the course, using the navigation bars at the top or bottom of each screen, and complete all the course material found on each.
About Hartzell Aviation
Hartzell Aviation is an outstanding group of firewall forward companies and products. The storied brands include Hartzell Propeller, Hartzell Aerospace Welding and Hartzell Engine Tech. For more information visit https://hartzellaviation.com.
