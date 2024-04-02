InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Protective Phone Case Equipped with an Expandable Hidden Utility Knife
Emily S. of Longview, TX is the creator of The Phone Blade, a multipurpose phone case with a hidden utility knife blade that can be quickly activated at the press of a button. Think of it like a switchblade within your phone case. Users can squeeze the phone on the sides to release the blade from the top of the case, allowing them to utilize the knife for self-defense, fishing, opening mail, and much more. When extended, the phone itself serves as the knife handle with the blade extended from the top of the case. The case includes a safety switch to lock the knife in place within the case, and a panic button that will emit a loud siren and light if the user feels threatened.
When the safety is off, the user will be able to squeeze his or her phone on each side to release the blade from the top of the phone, like a switchblade. The blade remains flush within the phone and internally slides upward when the two side squeeze buttons are activated. A second button near the bottom of the case will retract the blade. The blade may also be removed when necessary. While protecting the phone, the case and its integrated blade offer numerous applications for everyday life, self-defense, and more.
The market for phone cases is quite significant and continues to grow due to several factors, including the increasing necessity and popularity of smartphones, the desire for device protection, style preferences, and technological advancements. The phone case market offers a wide variety of products to cater to different consumer needs and preferences, including basic cases for protection against scratches and minor impacts, rugged cases for enhanced durability and drop protection, slim and stylish cases for aesthetics, wallet cases that combine phone protection with card storage, waterproof cases, and more.
One unexplored area in the market is integrating a utility knife into a phone case. Utility knives are incredibly useful to have on hand, functioning as a tool for self-defense, fishermen, construction workers, or even tasks as simple as opening a package. The Phone Blade is the perfect, versatile solution to fill this niche and features an integrated utility blade that can be safely used without impacting functionality of the phone case. The new and innovative case would be a significant enhancement for any phone case manufacturer’s product line.
Emily filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Phone Blade product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in The Phone Blade can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
