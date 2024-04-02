Palmetto Receives 2024 Frost & Sullivan Competitive Strategy Leadership Award
The award recognizes Palmetto’s best-in-class customer experience and technology innovations within the North American Residential Solar industry
Palmetto takes a visionary approach to the future of cleantech.”CHARLOTTE, NC, USA, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Palmetto, a technology company accelerating residential clean energy adoption across the United States, is proud to announce that it is the recipient of Frost & Sullivan’s 2024 Best Practices Competitive Strategy Leadership Award in the North American Residential Solar industry.
— Lucrecia Gomez, Research Director at Frost & Sullivan
The award recognizes that Palmetto is “at the forefront of making clean energy more accessible to the public, driving environmental impact at scale, and inspiring other businesses and cleantech entrepreneurs to innovate.”
Since 2010, Palmetto has been building the technology underpinnings of the American clean energy ecosystem. Palmetto offers innovative financing options and custom energy recommendations for homeowners interested in whole-home electrification. As a B2C marketplace and a clean energy platform, its data intelligence and software tools are used by hundreds of solar businesses, utility companies, and other businesses breaking into the clean energy sector to more quickly, efficiently and successfully get solar energy into households.
Frost & Sullivan researchers assessed Palmetto’s industry impact and highlighted the company’s excellence across three key areas:
1) Pioneering Market Innovations: Palmetto takes a digital-first approach to residential energy ownership, leveraging data intelligence and building software tools that simplify the homeowner’s purchasing experience from financing to permitting and design, installation, and system activation.
2) Developing Robust Collaborations: Palmetto has become the preferred partner for businesses offering solar energy to their consumers, including real estate development and mortgage companies, consumer lenders, homeowners insurance companies, and electric utility companies. Palmetto provides personalized support to solar installers and sales teams by equipping them with technology that ensures efficient timelines, optimized capacity, and an exceptional customer experience.
3) Assisting Homeowners Throughout the Project Lifecycle: Palmetto’s technology provides homeowners with quick assessments of the solar energy production and storage potential of their home, providing excellent customer support every step of the way until solar energy systems are installed and running. Palmetto also empowers homeowners to take additional ownership of their home energy consumption by making custom recommendations to move them towards whole-home electrification.
According to the report, Palmetto is “the market leader in the residential solar market, having outpaced competitors with its Clean Energy Operating Platform that delivers end-to-end clean energy solutions for homeowners, utility companies and businesses selling clean energy” and “has gained a sterling reputation by putting customers at the center of its business strategy.”
Today, Palmetto covers over 126 utilities, with a service area of over 72 million households. Palmetto’s technology has mapped and calculated the solar energy potential of over 85% of American rooftops, and - every month - quotes personalized energy savings for nearly 15,000 homeowners. To date, Palmetto’s platform has facilitated over $1 billion in clean energy transactions, making hundreds of millions of IRA tax credit dollars available to qualifying homeowners.
“Palmetto takes a visionary approach to the future of cleantech,” says Lucrecia Gomez, Research Director at Frost & Sullivan. “The company has demonstrated a long and successful track record of effectively addressing new challenges and opportunities for clean energy adoption. Their unique business model and digital-first approach has already made significant impact in the solar sector by innovating and creating new products, solutions, and services that meet ever-evolving customer needs.”
“We are honored to receive this recognition of our leadership and innovation within the solar energy sector,” says Chris Kemper, Founder, CEO and Chairman of Palmetto. “I founded Palmetto with the conviction that mass adoption of clean energy will accelerate us into a net zero future. This accolade reinforces our belief that through innovation, industry collaboration, and a relentless focus on democratizing access to clean energy, we can indeed make true and lasting change.”
Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry. Award recipients are companies at the forefront of innovation and growth in their respective industries.
To learn more about Palmetto’s visionary leadership in the clean energy sector, download the full Frost & Sullivan 2024 Competitive Strategy Leadership Report here.
About Palmetto:
Palmetto is on a mission to lead the world towards a clean energy future. Palmetto’s technology platform is accelerating the mass adoption of clean energy by making it easier for homeowners to choose renewable energy sources, spur innovation by other businesses and clean tech entrepreneurs, and to drive environmental impact at scale. The company’s Clean Energy Operating Platform enables end-to-end sales, financing, fulfillment, permitting, energy intelligence insights and a superior customer experience. Palmetto believes that access to clean energy sources is for everyone, not just the wealthy few. The company’s Get Solar, Give Solar program funds philanthropic partnerships and expands clean energy to underserved communities across the globe. Palmetto is a triple bottom line company with teammates throughout the United States. For more information, please visit https://www.palmetto.com.
About Frost & Sullivan:
For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Megatrends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. For more information, visit https://www.frost.com/.
