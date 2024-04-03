Rapha Clinic Announces SMI as Ace Sponsor at the Fourth Annual ‘Fore Your Health’ Golf Tournament
Non-profit partners with local government payment solutions company for fundraiser on April 26
We at SMI are proud to be a part of the West Georgia community and are happy to help raise money for the RAPHA Clinic so that they can serve those who may not be able to afford to seek treatment.”TEMPLE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Rapha Clinic of West Georgia, the non-profit, faith-based charity, is proud to announce Systems and Methods, Inc. (SMI) as the title ‘Ace’ sponsor for its fourth annual ‘Fore Your Health’ Golf Tournament. The fundraiser benefits uninsured people with their medical and dental needs in the West Georgia community. The public is invited to play in the tournament held on Friday, April 26 at Oak Mountain Golf Club in Carrollton. Shotgun is at 9 a.m.
There are opportunities to play as an individual, to play as a team and/or sponsor the event. The funds raised go directly to serving the medical and dental needs of West Georgia patients. Participants will participate in contests, purchase mulligans, enjoy delicious food provided by Oak Mountain, enjoy entertainment and a silent auction, and play a great round of golf.
“We are honored that the SMI team is our Ace sponsor for this year’s ‘Fore Your Health’ Golf Tournament,” said Bill Calhoun, DMD and Chairman of the Board. “The funds raised from this event will go towards aiding the uninsured community in West Georgia with medical and dental care.”
“The people in West Georgia are fortunate to have a wide variety of excellent health care available to serve their needs,” said Bill Stone, SMI CEO. “We at SMI are proud to be a part of the West Georgia community and are happy to help raise money for the RAPHA Clinic so that they can serve those who may not be able to afford to seek treatment that they need. We are looking forward to a great day of golf.”
For more than 50 years, Systems and Methods, Inc. (SMI) has provided innovative government payment solutions that make it easier for families to access critical funds that help improve the quality of their daily lives. Founded in 1971 in Carrollton, Ga., as a local computer consulting service, SMI now operates comprehensive State Disbursement Units (SDUs) in 16 states and manages the reloadable smiONE™ Visa® Prepaid Card for more than 2 million cardholders in 12 states and 13 tribes. As a family-owned and operated company, SMI combines a unique relationship-based approach with innovative technology to customize the right solution for each government agency and its constituents. Visit www.smi-inc.com/ to learn more.
Those interested in registering to attend as a player or sponsor this year’s event can contact Amy Parrish at aparrish@rhythmcommunications.com or Patrick Calvillo from Rapha Clinic at (620) 664-7301. Supporters can also visit bit.ly/49tIP17 to register and sponsor for the event. The Rapha Clinic offers 501c3 non-profit status to its event sponsors, event participants and organization donors. Visit www.raphaclinic.org to learn more.
