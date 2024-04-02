VirtualPBX Reveals Next Generation Contact Center Solution For Better Caller Experiences
We are extremely proud to introduce our Contact Center solution – the next major product in our strong lineup of business communication solutions.”SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VirtualPBX, a leading provider of cloud-based communication solutions, proudly announces the launch of its cutting-edge Contact Center product, empowering businesses to elevate their customer engagement strategies to unprecedented levels.
— Lon Baker, COO at VirtualPBX
This new Contact Center solution from VirtualPBX is designed to meet the evolving needs of modern businesses, providing a comprehensive suite of features that streamline communication processes, enhance productivity, and foster stronger connections with customers. With this innovative solution, businesses can now effortlessly manage inbound and outbound call centers with live insights, detailed reports, and custom-fit call routing options.
To ensure businesses take full advantage of these features, all VirtualPBX Contact Center customers receive white glove configuration and ongoing 24/7 support from our best-in-class customer service team.
Key Features Of VirtualPBX's Contact Center Solution:
1. Advanced Routing Capabilities: Employ intelligent call routing strategies to get callers to the right agent – and when no agents are available, offer callers a Callback, removing long wait times and improving customer satisfaction
2. Real-Time Monitoring and Engagement: Watch your agents take calls as they happen and jump in with Whisper and Barge features when extra assistance is needed or as a useful training tool when onboarding new agents.
3. Live Dashboards and Advanced Call Reports: Gain valuable insights into contact center performance with live dashboards and customizable reporting tools, empowering businesses to make data-driven decisions and continuously improve service quality.
4. Integration with CRM Systems: Answer and place calls right from your CRM with click to call and automatic record syncing, giving agents a clear picture of customers’ status and related activities. VirtualPBX offers several native CRM integrations like Salesforce, Zendesk, and Clio.
5. Call Tagging and Caller Surveys: Automatically tag calls and allow agents to manually set disposition codes, like First Call Resolution (FCR), Needs Follow up, Sales Qualified Lead (SQL), or any number of codes fit for your business. Plus, with call surveys, your business can gather key customer satisfaction ratings like NPS or CSAT.
“We are extremely proud to introduce our Contact Center solution – the next major product in our strong lineup of business communication solutions,” said Lon Baker, COO at VirtualPBX. “Our Contact Center product was built to deliver exceptional customer experiences and to help drive sustainable, trackable growth with live monitoring, customizable call routing, and powerful integrations.”
VirtualPBX’s Contact Center Product is now available for businesses seeking to revolutionize their customer engagement strategies and unlock new opportunities for success. To learn more about this groundbreaking solution and request a demo, visit virtualpbx.com.
Rachel Anderson
VirtualPBX
+1 888-825-0800
rachel.anderson@virtualpbx.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube
VirtualPBX Live Dashboards