SCORE Sports Teams Up With GoFundMe to Advance Youth Sports Equity Nationwide

Partnership aims to reduce the rising costs and barriers of youth sports

it's great to see SCORE Sports and GoFundMe join forces in helping mitigate the burden that rising costs for uniforms, apparel, equipment, travel, and registration fees can have on families.” — Abby Wambach, retired soccer player, coach, and SCORE Sports board member

WILMINGTON, CALIFORNIA, USA, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an effort to champion equity and ease the burden of the increasing costs associated with youth sports participation, SCORE Sports, a leading provider of sports uniforms and equipment, has teamed up with GoFundMe, the community-powered fundraising platform dedicated to helping people help each other.

“We are thrilled to join forces with GoFundMe to champion sports equity and accessibility for all," said Kevin Mahoney, President and CEO of SCORE Sports. "This partnership is about more than just providing financial assistance; it's about bringing communities together to support our youth and ensure that the love for sports, and the values sports instill, are made available to every athlete."

Youth sports are among the top fundraising categories on GoFundMe with tens of thousands of fundraisers started over the last two years on the platform. GoFundMe offers an unparalleled opportunity to rally support for youth sports, demonstrating the profound impact collective action can have on young lives.

"Teaming up with SCORE Sports allows us to further our mission of helping people help each other," stated Leigh Lehman, Communications Director at GoFundMe. "Together, we can make a significant difference in the lives of young athletes by providing them with the resources and access that they need to succeed both on and off the field."

“As the financial barriers loom large in youth sports, it's great to see SCORE Sports and GoFundMe join forces in helping mitigate the burden that rising costs for uniforms, apparel, equipment, travel, and registration fees can have on families,” said Abby Wambach, retired soccer player, coach, and SCORE Sports board member.

SCORE Sports is committed to fostering a supportive ecosystem in which every young athlete is given the opportunity to participate in sports and create a more inclusive sports landscape for future generations. As this partnership with GoFundMe unfolds, SCORE Sports and GoFundMe will showcase the positive impact that their combined efforts bring to the youth sports ecosystem nationwide.

For more information on how to participate or support this initiative, please visit https://www.gofundme.com/partners/scoresports, or email us at GFM@scoresports.com.

About SCORE Sports

SCORE Sports is a leading designer, manufacturer, and seller of youth team sports uniforms and equipment committed to improving the communities in which athletes live, work, and play. The company was founded in 1975 by two sisters who saw a need for affordable, quality uniforms. Nearly 50 years later, SCORE has grown to become a top multi-sport outfitter serving athletes of all ages and abilities across a range of sports including basketball, baseball/softball, flag football, soccer, and volleyball.

SCORE is a true pioneer in uniform sublimation and number one in speed to market thanks to its unique state-of-the-art, vertically integrated manufacturing operation—all based in North America. The company’s unwavering dedication to its teams and leagues is driven by firsthand knowledge of the positive impact that accessible youth sports can have on society. SCORE Sports: United by The Uniform (https://scoresports.com/). Find us on Instagram, Facebook, X, LinkedIn.

About GoFundMe

GoFundMe is a community-powered fundraising platform dedicated to helping people help each other. Founded in 2010, GoFundMe combines storytelling and fundraising to make it easy for people to ask for help, connect with supporters, and reach their goals. GoFundMe gives people a way to make a meaningful difference for the causes and communities that are most important, urgent, and relevant to them and society