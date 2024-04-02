Transworld Business Advisors of Eastern North Carolina President Moves into Vice Chairman Role on NCEast Alliance Board

Tony Khoury, President, TBA-ENC

GREENVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Transworld Business Advisors of Eastern NC is excited to share that President and Managing Director, Tony Khoury has been appointed Vice Chairman on the NC East Alliance Board of Directors. As a longtime resident and business owner, Tony has a strong passion for helping the communities of Eastern North Carolina with attracting investment and improving the lives of the residents. As Vice Chairman of the NC East Alliance Board, he will play a key role in bringing people together and working collaboratively to champion Eastern NC’s needs.

“Tony brings extensive experience in assisting in the acquisition and sale of businesses in the region”, states Todd Edwards, Board Chair.

The NC East Alliance is a regional economic development organization representing 29 counties in eastern North Carolina. NC East leads advocacy efforts in the region by convening stakeholders to identify important regional challenges and to ultimately pursue solutions to these challenges. NC East has over 30 years of experience in economic development and has led regional STEM East efforts since 2012. NC East staff recruits companies to eastern North Carolina and supports our existing industries.

In addition to his duties serving the NC East Alliance Board, Tony will continue to bring buyers and sellers together in his leadership role at Transworld Business Advisors of Eastern NC. Tony & the rest of the Transworld team confidentially help business owners transition their businesses so that their legacy is preserved.

More information about Transworld Business Advisor - Eastern NC can be found at www.transworldeast.com, or by contacting Tony Khoury at tkhoury@tworld.com or 252-347-9606.

About NC East Alliance

The NC East Alliance serves a 29 county region that maximizes the existing assets of the region, as well as helps our existing industries maximize their success.

About Transworld Business Advisors of Eastern North Carolina (TBA-ENC)

Transworld Business Advisors – Eastern NC, supports economic development across the state, with a focus on the counties east of Raleigh and to the coast. As a leader in the marketing and sale of mainstreet and lower mid-market businesses and merger & acquisition (M&A) activities, Transworld Business Advisors offers the professional services that successfully brings buyers and sellers together. From business brokerage to mergers and acquisitions, we are the business sale specialists. Transworld has over 40 years of experience in business brokerage, a global network of $3.5 billion in active inventory, and over 6,000 business listings worldwide.

