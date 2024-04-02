InventionHome® Inventor Creates Absorbent Women’s Hygiene Device that Eliminates Stains on Clothing and Bedsheets
EINPresswire.com/ --
Sherrie P. of Pontiac, MI is the creator of Sleep Free, a V-shaped absorbent device placed between the vagina and buttocks to prevent leaks during a woman’s menstrual cycle. The device can be used in conjunction with a women’s hygiene pad and is kept securely in place while walking, exercising, sleeping, and more.
The unique V-style shape helps catch any bodily fluid leaks while lying on the back. The device functions as an additional barrier between bodily fluids and clothing, especially useful for keeping clothing and bedsheets clean. Women can simply throw away the device or flush it down the toilet once it is used. Ultimately, the device helps improve self confidence in women during menstruation.
The market for women's hygiene products is substantial and continues to grow globally, creating millions of dollars in revenue on a year-over-year basis. This market encompasses a wide range of products designed to meet women's needs for personal care and hygiene. With increasing awareness about menstrual health and hygiene, there has been a rise in demand for sustainable and eco-friendly options that help prevent leaks and stains on clothing, bedsheets, and other areas during menstruation. While products like pads, tampons, and the like maintain proper hygiene, some women may need extra protection to prevent clothing stains. The Sleep Free product is the perfect, versatile device to work in conjunction with standard women’s hygiene products to further eliminate leaks and stains that cause embarrassing situations.
Sherrie filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Sleep Free product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in Sleep Free can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
InventionHome
Sherrie P. of Pontiac, MI is the creator of Sleep Free, a V-shaped absorbent device placed between the vagina and buttocks to prevent leaks during a woman’s menstrual cycle. The device can be used in conjunction with a women’s hygiene pad and is kept securely in place while walking, exercising, sleeping, and more.
The unique V-style shape helps catch any bodily fluid leaks while lying on the back. The device functions as an additional barrier between bodily fluids and clothing, especially useful for keeping clothing and bedsheets clean. Women can simply throw away the device or flush it down the toilet once it is used. Ultimately, the device helps improve self confidence in women during menstruation.
The market for women's hygiene products is substantial and continues to grow globally, creating millions of dollars in revenue on a year-over-year basis. This market encompasses a wide range of products designed to meet women's needs for personal care and hygiene. With increasing awareness about menstrual health and hygiene, there has been a rise in demand for sustainable and eco-friendly options that help prevent leaks and stains on clothing, bedsheets, and other areas during menstruation. While products like pads, tampons, and the like maintain proper hygiene, some women may need extra protection to prevent clothing stains. The Sleep Free product is the perfect, versatile device to work in conjunction with standard women’s hygiene products to further eliminate leaks and stains that cause embarrassing situations.
Sherrie filed her Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to her Sleep Free product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in Sleep Free can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com.
InventionHome
InventionHome
+1 866-844-6512
info@inventionhome.com