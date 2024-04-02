Three Rivers Regional Commission Announces 2024 Dementia Tour Dates, Locations
Aging department offers hands-on simulation involving Alzheimer’s and other dementia diagnoses
Our hands-on simulation provides caregivers and family members firsthand experience of what it entails for a patient to manage various types of dementia diagnoses”FRANKLIN, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Three Rivers Area on Aging (AAA), division of the Three Rivers Regional Commission (TRRC), is proud to announce its 2024 Dementia Tour dates. With the second event being held on Apr. 11, this free, hands-on tour allows friends and family members of those living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias to experience what patients face every day.
— Three Rivers Regional Commission Executive Director, Mark Butler
The additional Dementia Tour stops are:
Thursday, April 11, from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- Franklin First Baptist (222 Main St., Franklin, Ga. 30217)
Thursday, June 6, from 10 a.m. -3 p.m.
- Upson Senior Center (302 S Bethel St, Thomaston, Ga. 30286)
Thursday, Aug. 15, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- Villa Rica Powell Park (524 Leslie Drive, Villa Rica, Ga. 30180)
Friday, Oct. 11, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- Butts County Senior Center (580 Ernest Biles Drive, Jackson, Ga. 30233)
“Our hands-on simulation provides caregivers and family members firsthand experience of what it entails for a patient to manage various types of dementia diagnoses,” Three Rivers Regional Commission Executive Director Mark Butler said. “Our goal is to provide as much information as possible about those affected by these conditions so everyone can relate and learn to help our senior patients. This is a transformative experience, and we hope local caregivers will take advantage of this opportunity.”
The AAA serves as an aging and disability resource connection that links patients and caregivers to community resources, information and referral services, as well as intake and screening services, are provided through the Aging and Disability Resource Connection (ADRC). Current services offered through the Three Rivers AAA include local senior centers, adult day care, meals, caregiver support, transportation and supportive services.
“This program is specifically designed for current and future senior caregivers, 18 years and older but anyone who works with seniors is encouraged to attend,” Three Rivers Regional Commission Deputy Director of Aging Emily Rogers said.
Registration is required as there are limited spaces for each tour. To register and confirm your 30-minute time slot, please email Rogers at erogers@threeriversrc.com or call (678) 552-2850.
ABOUT
Three Rivers Regional Commission is a 10-county regional planning commission that includes the West Central Georgia area counties of Butts, Carroll, Coweta, Heard, Lamar, Meriwether, Pike, Spalding, Troup and Upson. Three Rivers Regional Commission provides aging services, workforce development, transportation and local/regional planning to each of these counties.
