EIN Presswire to Exhibit at Small Business Expo in New York City During National Small Business Week
Small businesses will learn the benefits of press release distribution
I look forward to introducing the world of press release distribution to small businesses who can benefit from the service we offer. We believe that every business has a story to tell & news to share.”WASHINGTON, D.C., USA, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EIN Presswire will be an exhibitor at Small Business Expo on May 2, 2024 at Javits Convention Center Hall 1E in New York City during National Small Business Week. More than 10,000 small business owners, entrepreneurs, and start-ups are expected to attend.
— Jeremy Fields, VP of Corporate Development at Newsmatics
Visit EIN Presswire at booth 329 or speak to representatives who will be roaming the convention floor. They will also be present for speed networking and industry meet-up networking events throughout the day.
“I look forward to shaking a lot of hands and introducing the world of press release distribution to small businesses who can benefit from the service we offer. We believe that every business has a story to tell and news to share and EIN Presswire is here to facilitate it by reaching millions with one click,” said Jeremy Fields, VP of Corporate Development at Newsmatics, a Washington, D.C.-based news tech company that owns EIN Presswire.
EIN Presswire will offer a limited number of small businesses one free press release distribution credit (valued at $99) to try the service by scanning a QR code at the EIN Presswire booth or on postcards that will be distributed at the event. People who redeem the free trial will automatically be entered for a chance to win an Apple Watch Series 9 with a Newsmatics-branded wristband. The winner will be notified via email.
EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire®, is an affordable and cost-effective way for small businesses to share news with a widespread audience. Whether opening a new location, launching a new product, or announcing a management or ownership change or new hire, press releases distributed using EIN Presswire reach a potential audience of nearly 200 million readers.
Newsmatics also owns Affinity Group Publishing, which consists of 3,900 online publications that fill news deserts globally and in niche markets. Press releases distributed through EIN Presswire not only appear on these sites, but also on more than 200,000 newswires, AP News, 115+ U.S. TV station websites (ABC, NBC, CBS, CW and FOX affiliates), Google News, Bloomberg Terminals, and much more. Unlike competitors, EIN Presswire combines a press release distribution service with media monitoring and RSS feeds that are used worldwide by journalists, professionals, and businesses. EIN Presswire also provides clients with contact details to targeted publications and links to easily push releases onto social media platforms.
Since each feature-rich press release includes 1,000 words, three links, three embedded images, and one embedded video, sending a press release helps boost SEO. When a potential customer conducts an online search for a certain type of business, a company that has sent a press release using EIN Presswire is more likely to appear in their search results.
“EIN Presswire and our parent company Newsmatics are small businesses, so we can relate to the needs of other small businesses,” Fields added. “We take pride in offering superb customer service to individuals, non-profits, and small, mid-size, and large businesses.”
EIN Presswire’s website is easy to navigate, so small businesses can upload a press release in a matter of minutes for same-day editorial review and distribution. The company’s highly trained global customer service team is equipped to answer phone calls and online inquiries across multiple time zones 20 hours per day M-F. Reach out at +1 (202) 335-3939 or by filling out the online contact form.
ABOUT NEWSMATICS
Newsmatics Inc. is an independent privately held news tech company headquartered in Washington, D.C., focused on news technology platform development. Its activities include media monitoring, custom media analysis, and advanced intelligence software applications. Its product line includes EIN Presswire, Affinity Group Publishing, Newsmatics News Index, and Perspectify, among others. Newsmatics’ workforce consists of a global network of talented individuals focused on providing clarity and increasing transparency with respect to news content, while simultaneously striving to help fill local news deserts. To learn more about Newsmatics, go to newsmatics.com.
ABOUT EIN PRESSWIRE
EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire®, is where professional communicators and organizations turn when they need to get their news in front of the media, stakeholders, and the public. EIN Presswire is an operating division of Newsmatics Inc., a Washington, D.C.-based news tech company.
