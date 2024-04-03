County of Polk, IA Enhances Efficiency with OpenGov Permitting & Licensing
The software's intuitive design and reliable performance are expected to streamline internal processes.IOWA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The County of Polk, IA, was seeking a reliable permitting solution after difficulties with recent updates to its legacy system and enduring customer support delays of over a month. In the search for an easy-to-use and dependable solution, Polk County chose OpenGov, the leader in permitting and licensing software for our nation's local governments.
As a key administrative region in Iowa, Polk County faced significant challenges with its outdated system, including complex workflows and unique process requirements that hindered operational efficiency. County leaders were in need of software that was easy to use for staff, ensured consistent uptime, and provided premium customer support. OpenGov Permitting & Licensing emerged as the ideal solution, offering flexible workflows tailored to meet the County's specific needs.
By transitioning to OpenGov Permitting & Licensing, Polk County can anticipate a major improvement in its permitting and licensing operations. The software's intuitive design and reliable performance are expected to streamline internal processes. Moreover, the premium customer support and adaptable workflows promise to address the unique challenges faced by the County, ensuring a smoother, more efficient service delivery to its residents.
The County of Polk joins more than 1,800 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.
Megan Olson
OpenGov
email us here