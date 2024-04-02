Long Beach Black Business CoOp Monthly Business Networking Conference to Connect, Collaborate, and Grow Together!

We are excited to network with like-minded business owners and entrepreneurs seeking new ways to grow their businesses. Let's come together, support each other, and make our businesses thrive!”
— Sharifah Hardie
LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The saying goes, "People do business with people they know, like, and trust." This rings true for many successful entrepreneurs and business owners. Building relationships and establishing trust is key in growing a successful business. That's why the Black Business CoOp is excited to announce their upcoming Monthly Business Networking Conference on Saturday, April 27th from 9 AM to 7 PM.

The Black Business CoOp is a community-driven organization that aims to support and promote black-owned businesses. Their monthly networking conference provides a platform for entrepreneurs and business owners to connect, collaborate, and grow together. This event is open to all, regardless of race, and welcomes anyone who is passionate about supporting and promoting black-owned businesses.

The upcoming conference will feature special guest and Black Business CoOp co-founder Sharifah Hardie, who recently announced her intent to run for California Governor. Hardie is a successful business consultant, author, and talk show host who has been featured in major media outlets. She will be sharing her insights and experiences on building a successful business and the importance of networking and collaboration.

Attendees can look forward to a day filled with networking opportunities, informative workshops, and a chance to promote their products and services. The Black Business CoOp is dedicated to helping entrepreneurs and business owners grow their businesses and achieve their goals. Don't miss this opportunity to connect with like-minded individuals and take your business to the next level.

The Black Business CoOp Monthly Business Networking Conference is a must-attend event for anyone looking to grow their business and make meaningful connections. Join them Saturday, April 27th from 9 AM to 7 PM and be a part of this dynamic and supportive community. For more information and to register for the event, visit https://www.BlackBusinessCoOp.org.

When: Saturday, April 27th
Time: 9 AM - 7 PM
Where: 3365 East Artesia Blvd, Long Beach, CA
Cost: Free for BBCO Members. $20.00 for Non-Members

For interviews, vendor tables or speaking opportunites contact Sharifah Hardie.

Sharifah Hardie
Black Business CoOp, Inc.
+1 562-822-0965
info@blackbusinesscoop.org

You just read:

Long Beach Black Business CoOp Monthly Business Networking Conference to Connect, Collaborate, and Grow Together!

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Sharifah Hardie
Black Business CoOp, Inc.
+1 562-822-0965 info@blackbusinesscoop.org
Company/Organization
Ask Sharifah

Long Beach, California, 90813
United States
+1 562-822-0965
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
California gubernatorial election, 2026 heats up with Sharifah Hardie as only Republican candidate vying for Governor
Long Beach Black Business CoOp Monthly Business Networking Conference to Connect, Collaborate, and Grow Together!
Sharifah Hardie and Feng Shui Expert Dawn Lane Team Up for Long Beach Wealth & Wellness Business Conference
View All Stories From This Author