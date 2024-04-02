Long Beach Black Business CoOp Monthly Business Networking Conference to Connect, Collaborate, and Grow Together!
We are excited to network with like-minded business owners and entrepreneurs seeking new ways to grow their businesses. Let's come together, support each other, and make our businesses thrive!”LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The saying goes, "People do business with people they know, like, and trust." This rings true for many successful entrepreneurs and business owners. Building relationships and establishing trust is key in growing a successful business. That's why the Black Business CoOp is excited to announce their upcoming Monthly Business Networking Conference on Saturday, April 27th from 9 AM to 7 PM.
— Sharifah Hardie
The Black Business CoOp is a community-driven organization that aims to support and promote black-owned businesses. Their monthly networking conference provides a platform for entrepreneurs and business owners to connect, collaborate, and grow together. This event is open to all, regardless of race, and welcomes anyone who is passionate about supporting and promoting black-owned businesses.
The upcoming conference will feature special guest and Black Business CoOp co-founder Sharifah Hardie, who recently announced her intent to run for California Governor. Hardie is a successful business consultant, author, and talk show host who has been featured in major media outlets. She will be sharing her insights and experiences on building a successful business and the importance of networking and collaboration.
Attendees can look forward to a day filled with networking opportunities, informative workshops, and a chance to promote their products and services. The Black Business CoOp is dedicated to helping entrepreneurs and business owners grow their businesses and achieve their goals. Don't miss this opportunity to connect with like-minded individuals and take your business to the next level.
The Black Business CoOp Monthly Business Networking Conference is a must-attend event for anyone looking to grow their business and make meaningful connections. Join them Saturday, April 27th from 9 AM to 7 PM and be a part of this dynamic and supportive community. For more information and to register for the event, visit https://www.BlackBusinessCoOp.org.
When: Saturday, April 27th
Time: 9 AM - 7 PM
Where: 3365 East Artesia Blvd, Long Beach, CA
Cost: Free for BBCO Members. $20.00 for Non-Members
For interviews, vendor tables or speaking opportunites contact Sharifah Hardie.
Sharifah Hardie
Black Business CoOp, Inc.
+1 562-822-0965
info@blackbusinesscoop.org