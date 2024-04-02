Submit Release
OneWell Health Care Introduces Innovative Social Groups and Drop-in Respite Accommodations for Adults with Disabilities

OneWell Health Care introduces social groups & drop-in respite for disabled adults, enhancing support & fostering independence in an inclusive environment.

Our drop-in respite accommodations are designed to offer peace of mind to parents while providing a fun and stimulating environment for individuals with intellectual & developmental disabilities”
— Sarah Powell, Regional Manager of OneWell NJ

PISCATAWAY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OneWell Health Care, a DDD approved provider based in New Jersey, proudly announces the launch of its groundbreaking Social Groups and Drop-in Respite Accommodations tailored for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD). With a focus on fostering socialization, engagement, and well-being, these offerings provide a safe and inclusive space for individuals to thrive.

Designed to provide unparalleled support and care, OneWell Health Care offers a safe and welcoming environment for loved ones through their drop-in respite accommodations. These accommodations ensure the well-being and security of individuals while offering a variety of engaging activities and games to foster enjoyment and socialization. Parents can now take a break and tend to their needs, whether it's running errands, grocery shopping, or simply taking a moment for themselves, with peace of mind knowing their loved ones are in a supervised and nurturing environment.

In addition to drop-in respite, OneWell Health Care's social groups provide a diverse array of activities tailored to individual interests and preferences. From themed nights to inclusive programs & events like chair yoga, these groups foster socialization, build relationships, and create a sense of belonging within the community. By actively involving participants and guardians in program development, OneWell Health Care ensures that each individual's needs and preferences are accommodated through a personalized care plan for each participant.

Check the OneWell Events to stay updated, or CLICK HERE to register in OneWell Health Care's social groups & drop-in respite programs.

OneWell Health Care is a DDD approved provider, and both Social Groups and Drop-in Respite accommodations can be funded through waiver. Private pay options are also available for those seeking personalized care solutions.

OneWell Health Care's dedication to creating a nurturing environment that prioritizes individual preferences and needs sets them apart as a premier provider in the field of developmental disability care.

About OneWell Health Care:
OneWell Health Care is a leading Home Healthcare provider, offering comprehensive support services for individuals with developmental disabilities in 5 states; California, Connecticut, New Jersey, Pennsylvania & South Carolina. With a focus on personalized care and inclusive environments, OneWell Health Care strives to enhance the well-being and quality of life for individuals and their families through innovative programs and compassionate support.

Sarah Powell
OneWell Health Care
+1 732-814-4767
