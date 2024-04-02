Sharifah Hardie and Feng Shui Expert Dawn Lane Team Up for Long Beach Wealth & Wellness Business Conference
Wealth and wellness are inextricably linked. Anyone looking to increase and preserve their wealth would be wise to also focus on their well-being.”LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After her recent run for California's Senate District 33, Sharifah Hardie is continuing her commitment to helping businesses grow. Hardie recently announced her intent to run for California Governor, but is not content to just focus on politics.
Along with feng shui expert and master teacher Dawn Lane, Hardie will host a two-day business conference on April 28th and May 5th at Hotel Current in Long Beach. The Long Beach Wealth & Wellness Business Conference promises to be jam-packed with valuable information, networking opportunities, and a chance for attendees to grow their businesses.
The conference will run from 9 AM to 7 PM on both days and will feature a variety of speakers, workshops, and vendors. Attendees will have the opportunity to shop from local businesses, listen to enlightening speakers, and network with other like-minded individuals. With a focus on wealth and wellness, the conference aims to provide valuable insights and strategies for business growth while also promoting overall well-being.
Sharifah Hardie, a successful business consultant and politician, is known for her expertise in helping businesses thrive. She has been featured in numerous media outlets and has a strong following in the business community. Dawn Lane, a renowned feng shui expert and master teacher, brings a unique perspective to the conference with her expertise in creating harmonious and prosperous environments for businesses.
The Long Beach Wealth & Wellness Business Conference is a must-attend event for entrepreneurs, business owners, and anyone looking to take their business to the next level. With the combined knowledge and experience of Sharifah Hardie and Dawn Lane, attendees can expect to gain valuable insights and strategies for success. Don't miss this opportunity to shop, listen, network, and grow your business. Learn more on the conference website at: https://www.AskSharifah.com.
Dates: April 28th & May 5th
Time: 9 AM - 7 PM
Location: Hotel Current, 5325 CA-1, Long Beach, CA 90804
Cost: Free
Vendor Tables Available at: https://www.AskSharifah.com
Sponsored by https://www.treimage.com
