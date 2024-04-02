02 April 2024

126

A meeting was held at the MFA of Turkmenistan with the Sub-Regional coordinator of IOM for Central Asia

On April 2, 2024, negotiations between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and the Sub-Regional coordinator of the International Organization for Migration for Central Asia (IOM) Zeynal Hajiyev took place at the MFA of Turkmenistan.

During the meeting, the parties noted the positive practice of cooperation between Turkmenistan and IOM. It was especially noted that issues of ensuring the rights of refugees and stateless persons, combating human trafficking are considered by Turkmenistan as priority areas of cooperation with authoritative international organizations.

The parties noted with satisfaction the successful implementation of the “Plan of projects planned for implementation by the Government of Turkmenistan together with the Representative Office of the International Organization for Migration in Turkmenistan in 2023”.

As part of the discussion of the Action Plan for 2024, issues of implementation of joint projects of the Government of Turkmenistan and IOM for the near future were considered.

In addition, during the negotiations, it was noted that systematic work is being implemented in our country to eradicate stateless persons in accordance with the National Action Plan for 2019-2024.

Noting the importance of the work being carried out in Turkmenistan in the field of reducing and preventing statelessness, it was stated that Turkmenistan remains loyal to its obligations to resolve issues with refugees, stateless persons and migrants at the national and international levels.

In addition, issues of updating the legal framework for cooperation were discussed.

During the negotiations, it was emphasized that Turkmenistan takes an active part in various regional IOM projects, implementing the national segment in them.