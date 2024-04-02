Country Music Artist Aaron Stanley Releases Powerful New Song "Another Day"
"Another Day" sheds light on the struggles faced by Military personnel, police officers, and all first responders battling with PTSD
"This song brought tears to my eyes! Outfreakinstanding!" ”HARTVILLE, OHIO, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned country music artist Aaron Stanley has released a poignant new single, "Another Day." The song, written with heartfelt sincerity, aims to shed light on the struggles faced by military personnel, police officers, and all first responders with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
Inspired by the brave individuals who put their lives on the line for the safety and well-being of others, "Another Day" serves as a beacon of hope and understanding for those silently grappling with the debilitating effects of PTSD and depression.
"We wanted to write this song for people suffering from PTSD and depression. We also wanted to ensure their family and friends understand that they can't make it go away. They just need to support them, love them, and help them make it through another day. Sometimes, it's hard to put that into words, but music speaks when we can't," says Aaron Stanley, the talented artist behind the emotionally charged track written with Jim Anthony.
"Another Day" has already struck a deep chord with listeners, including country music star Chris Chitsey, who became visibly moved upon hearing the song. "This song brought tears to my eyes! Outfreakinstanding!" exclaimed Chitsey.
With its soul-stirring melody and poignant lyrics, "Another Day" has the power to resonate with audiences across the nation. By raising awareness and fostering empathy, Aaron Stanley hopes to encourage support and understanding for veterans, active military personnel, and first responders battling PTSD and depression.
Radio stations nationwide are urged to play "Another Day" to help amplify its message of hope and solidarity, reaching those who may find solace and strength in its heartfelt lyrics.
To hear Another Day, https://music.apple.com/us/album/another-day/1726531905?i=1726531906
For more information on Aaron Stanley and his latest release, visit https://aaronstanleymusic.org/ or follow him on
https://www.tiktok.com/@aaronstanleymusic
https://www.instagram.com/aaronstanleymusic/?igshid=NDk5N2NlZjQ%3D
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xjiROzOT-vc
About Aaron Stanley:
Aaron Stanley is a critically acclaimed country music artist known for his soulful melodies and heartfelt lyrics. With a passion for storytelling, Aaron's music resonates with audiences worldwide, touching hearts and inspiring change. Through his powerful songs, Aaron aims to uplift spirits, spread positivity, and make a difference in the lives of those who listen.
Another Day