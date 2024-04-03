Sixth annual WealthTech100 list names the companies transforming the world of wealth and asset management
The prestigious ranking distinguishes the most innovative tech providers transforming the operations of investment firms, private banks and financial advisorsLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 3, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In its sixth edition, the WealthTech100 shines a spotlight on the WealthTech companies that every player in the wealth management industry should know about. The finalists were picked by a panel of analysts and industry experts. The judges were tasked with reviewing a list of over 1,300 businesses, with FinTech Global providing detailed information on each company to aid the decision process.
To make the list, the panel looked for companies that are helping address some of the biggest challenges and opportunities within wealth management. The list highlights the leading companies in areas such as client acquisition, financial planning, portfolio management and digital brokerage.
The proliferation of digital services has transformed the way individuals want to manage their finances. Coupled with a tech-savvy younger generation, financial institutions have needed to change how they operate, moving towards quick and streamlined experiences that put customers at the front.
FinTech Global director Richard Sachar said, "As the great wealth transfer takes place, wealth management firms are seeking ways to update their operations to meet the demands of future customers. While older generations preferred a human-touch, younger generations place quick, simple and digital processes at the top of their requirements. The WealthTech100 list provides senior decision-makers with a guide on the best vendors in the market and practical examples of how the latest AI advancements are transforming the investment industry.”
Some of the world's leading companies on the 2024 WealthTech100 include:
Abbove: pan-European wealth planning technology platform that helps financial institutions to integrate and scale goal-based wealth advice in its client offering
additiv: partners with institutions to evolve their business model and transform their offerings with innovative wealth management, banking, credit, and insurance solutions
Behavioural Finance: creates bolt-on automated engagement tools for banks, insurers and wealth managers which promote their wealth management services to their users
CAIS: the pioneer in democratizing access to and education about alternative investments and structured notes for independent advisors, asset managers, and bank issuers
Croesus: a leading WealthTech offering highly secure solutions for portfolio management, portfolio rebalancing, risk and compliance management, and API integration
DriveWealth: pioneered fractional equity trading and provides Brokerage-as-a-Service, powering embedded investing and trading experiences to 100+ partnerships around the world
ERI: provider of the OLYMPIC Banking System® - an integrated, real-time, front to back banking and wealth management technology platform
Expersoft Systems: provides complete front/mid/back technology solutions, hosting, and delivery services for private banks, wealth & asset managers, and family offices
Finaplus: The first full-service SaaS-platform for true Wealth-as-a-Service – shaping the future of Wealth Management with 25+ years of experience
Finfox: a leading omnichannel solution for hybrid investment advice, combining an efficient setup for the bank with a personalized client experience
GrowthInvest: the Alternative Investment Platform. Making tax-efficient, alternative and private market investments more accessible to wealth managers, financial advisers, and their clients
Harvest: software editor and digital solutions creator for wealth management and finance professionals
IRALOGIX: its unique technology enables clients to profitably expand their wealth business while providing better products with institutional quality investments for everyone
Lumenai: an AI overlay provider enabling asset managers, broker-dealers, and platforms to deliver tailored, alpha-seeking investment overlays powered by AI
M-Files: the leading platform for knowledge work automation. With the M-Files platform, knowledge workers can find information faster, work smarter, and achieve more
Morningstar Wealth: the ByAllAccounts data network is breaking down barriers to streamline the flow of data across the industry, connecting WealthTechs, home offices, and data providers
NICE Actimize: the leading global provider of financial crime, risk, and compliance solutions, including SURVEIL-X Sales Practices & Suitability
Ortec Finance: translate clients’ personal financial goals into a suitable investment strategy using institutional-grade economic scenarios and proactively monitor advice with OPAL
Profile Software: a global provider of market-proven financial software solutions to the Investment Management and Banking industries
Prometeia: leading provider of wealth, asset and risk management consulting, software solutions and data to the financial sector
PureFacts: end-to-end Revenue Management helping wealth management, asset management and asset servicing firms manage, optimize and grow their revenues
Temenos: the leader in banking software offers Temenos Wealth, the go-to software solution for the Wealth Management industry
A full list of the WealthTech100 and detailed information about each company is available to download for free at www.WealthTech100.com.
