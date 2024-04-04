Hastings Direct Selects CoreLogic for the Digital Transformation of Home Claims Operations and Supply Chain Management
We are delighted that CoreLogic has been chosen as Hastings Direct's first choice for the digitalisation of their home claims operations.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CoreLogic®, a global pioneer in property information, analytics, and data-enabled solutions, has announced a new strategic technology collaboration with Hastings Direct in the UK.
— Mark Barrett
Hastings Direct is a leading provider of insurance broking services to the UK private car, van, motorbike and home insurance markets, with 3.5 million live customer policies and over 3,300 employees. The agreement with CoreLogic grants Hastings Direct access to CoreLogic Claims Workspace™ (formerly known as Claims Connect or Symbility), an award-winning digital suite for claims management. This solution will empower Hastings Direct, which also provides insurance services, to elevate its home claims operations and home supply chain management.
CoreLogic's claims platform serves as a centralised hub, connecting all parties involved for streamlined communication and collaboration. Hastings Direct and its supply chain will leverage the functionality and applications of the technology to simplify claims handling processes, also including estimating remotely or in person, reducing administrative tasks and enhancing overall efficiency. This allows claims handlers more time to focus on value-added activities. The technology also provides customers with the ability to digitally track their claims and easily provide feedback, contributing to more personalised customer journeys. All these enhancements ensure increased visibility into performance, cost, and customer outcomes for all stakeholders, including Hastings Direct, its suppliers and clients.
Sue Stansfield, Hastings Direct - Head of Home Claims, commented: "Our mission is to revolutionise home claims management to continuously improve efficiency and customer focus. CoreLogic, chosen for its market leadership and understanding of our needs, aligns perfectly with our vision. Our collaboration will support our focus on delivering straightforward and digitally enabled service for our customers and help drive our growth ambitions through innovation.”
Mark Barrett, Vice President at CoreLogic, commented: “We are delighted that CoreLogic has been chosen as Hastings Direct's first choice for the digitalisation of their home claims operations. We look forward to supporting Hastings Direct's goal of providing a distinguished digital journey. Their commitment to exceptional service aligns seamlessly with CoreLogic's mission to offer innovative solutions, fostering excellence in indemnity spend, customer service, and technology.”
About CoreLogic
CoreLogic is a leading provider of property insights and innovative solutions, working to transform the property industry by putting people first. Using its network, scale, connectivity and technology, CoreLogic delivers faster, smarter, more human-centered experiences, that build better relationships, strengthen businesses, and ultimately create a more resilient society. Headquartered in Irvine, Calif., CoreLogic operates in North America, Western Europe, and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.corelogic.com.
CORELOGIC, CLAIMS CONNECT, CLAIMS WORKSPACE and the CoreLogic logo are trademarks of CoreLogic, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
About Hastings Direct
Hastings Direct is a fast growing, agile, data and digitally focused provider or insurance broking services to the UK private car, van, motorbike and home insurance markets, with 3.5 million live customer policies and employing over 3,300 colleagues at sites in Bexhill, Leicester, London, and including homeworkers.
Hastings Direct is a trading name of Hastings Insurance Services Limited, the UK trading subsidiary of Hastings Group Holdings Limited, which also trades via “People’s Choice” and “insurePink”. For more information about Hastings Direct and Hastings Group please visit:
https://www.HASTINGSdirect.com/home-insurance
https://www.hastingsgroup.uk
