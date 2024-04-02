The Talk Awards Honors Companies for 14 Years of Satisfied Customers and Patients
Three companies were recognized once again by the Talk Awards for their efforts in customer and patient satisfaction, garnering each a fourteenth straight award
The Stirling Center is pleased to join The Talk Awards in recognizing these winners for their dedication to providing exceptional service. ”LAPEER, MI, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Talk Awards is pleased to announce that three businesses have all been nominated once again and earned their fourteenth consecutive Talk Award for their successful focus on customer service.
— Frank Andrews, Executive Director of The Stirling Center
Originally a wholesale jewelry supplier, Brooks Diamonds opened to the public in 2006. Located in the historic Clark Building in downtown Pittsburgh’s Cultural District, the store sells diamond engagement rings and fashion jewelry at affordable prices. At Brooks Diamonds, the goal is to make the jewelry buying experience a pleasant one, so the store has a relaxed atmosphere, and the staff is friendly and knowledgeable. Exceptional customer service is a priority for owner Stacey Brooks and her team, and their repeat customers are a testament to their efforts. For more information, visit the store’s Award Page at https://thetalkawards.com/award/brooks-diamonds/.
Plastic and reconstructive surgeon Brent Moelleken, M.D., F.A.C.S. practices in Beverly Hills and Los Angeles. Double board certified, he received his training at some of the best institutions in the world — Harvard, Yale, UCSF and UCLA — and is now a top plastic surgeon. In fact, he’s one of three specialty-trained surgeons in the world to complete the year-long Aesthetic Surgery Fellowship at UCLA, and he has helped pioneer a variety of revolutionary signature techniques to ensure patients can always show the world their best self. He and his staff are committed to providing innovative and excellent treatment for each of their patients. For more information about the practice, visit its Award Page at https://thetalkawards.com/award/brent-moelleken-md/.
Established in 1965, Smyrna Animal Hospital in Smyrna, Georgia, is the veterinary practice that truly cares about pets and their owners. The full-service, small animal veterinary center has a dedicated team that provides pets with a lifetime of personalized, quality care. From routine checkups to complex surgical procedures, the team at Smyrna Animal Hospital always keeps the focus on the animals, which is why pet parents in the Smyrna and Marietta areas trust them. That caring, committed staff is the cornerstone of the center and the reason so many clients keep coming back. Many have been there for a long time, which means there’s always a comforting, familiar face when customers come in throughout the years with their pets. For more information, visit the center’s Award Page at https://thetalkawards.com/award/smyrna-animal-hospital/.
As the second quarter of 2024 begins, The Talk Awards is seeking nominations for companies providing top-notch customer service, granting the Talk Award to those that earn high rankings.
In partnership with the Stirling Center for Excellence, The Talk Awards uses its independent, proprietary research and evaluation system to identify businesses with a track record of providing a great customer experience. The rating system combines data collected from nominations, online and other customer reviews, surveys, blogs, social networks, business-rating services, and other honors and accolades — all of which express the voice of the customer. It brings many sources of information together into one rating for the year that shows the whole picture and avoids the pitfalls of unfounded or unjustified negative commentary posted by an unhappy employee or competitor.
“The Stirling Center is pleased to join The Talk Awards in recognizing these winners for their dedication to providing exceptional service,” says Frank Andrews, Executive Director of The Stirling Center for Excellence. “It is in line with our mission of providing services and resources to companies that place an emphasis on providing an outstanding customer experience.”
The Talk Awards is not about businesses competing against one another. Each individual business that is researched receives a star rating, and all those with enough positive feedback, scores and accolades will receive a 4-star to 5-star rating and an award page on The Talk Awards website. Both business owners and consumers can search the award pages to see who has received top honors.
About The Talk Awards
The Talk Awards were created to calculate customer satisfaction ratings for a variety of businesses, based on customer feedback online, and help businesses gain control of their image and reputation by providing consumers a fair and unbiased overview of their business. For more information about The Talk Awards, call 877-712-4758 or go online to www.thetalkawards.com.
Jamie Rawcliffe
The Stirling Center for Excellence
+18777124758 ext.
email us here