Ghost Hunters’ Dustin Pari Shares Paranormal Stories and Evidence in “Ghosts: Do You Believe?”
Spine-Tingling North American Tour Launches to More Than 40 Cities Today Tickets on Sale Now
My goal is to bring audiences a deeper insight into the supernatural world and unlock the mysteries that haunt us all.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- People have long been fascinated with the ghostly unknown, wondering whether ghosts are real or just a figment of their imagination. This obsession has compelled Dustin Pari, expert paranormal researcher and renowned team member of television’s Ghost Hunters and Ghost Hunters International to delve deep into the question Ghosts: Do You Believe?, an all-new live show breaking down the boundaries between reality and the supernatural. The North American tour launches today in Fargo, North Dakota and will visit more than 40 cities through May 2024.
— Dustin Pari
Ghosts: Do You Believe? host Pari — who had his own encounter with a spirit in his childhood home — shares his knowledge with audiences about the world’s most riveting paranormal evidence and perplexing ghost stories that simply defy explanation. This spine-tingling, interactive journey through haunted encounters and mind-boggling phenomena features photographic evidence from Pari’s travels.
“My goal is to bring audiences a deeper insight into the supernatural world and unlock the mysteries that haunt us all,” says Pari. “It’s the 21st century and yet people today are just as obsessed with the paranormal and the belief that ghosts exist as they have been since the beginning of time.”
Ghosts: Do You Believe? invites guests to experience the unseen in an extraordinary live show, tackling such questions as:
• Are ghosts real?
• Can we make contact with the other side?
• What happens after we die?
• Does any of our spirit continue to linger here on the earthly plain?
• How do we cope with our own mortality?
“Ghosts: Do You Believe takes attendees on a journey exploring the human spirit and ghostly apparitions. Audiences will leave the theater with a greater understanding about the search for meaning in life, beyond death and ghosts,” says Pari.
Additionally, there will be an opportunity for audience members to participate in a Q&A session (questions are submitted during intermission and Pari will address them during the second act).
For more information about Ghosts: Do You Believe? including tour dates and tickets, visit www.ghostsdoyoubelieve.com; and, follow the tour on Facebook, Instagram and X.
ABOUT DUSTIN PARI (HOST)
As a young boy, Dustin had an encounter with a spirit in his childhood home which sparked his life-long fascination with the paranormal. As a team member of televisions’ Ghost Hunters, Ghost Hunters International, and with appearances on Destination Truth and Ghost Nation, Dustin has traveled the world over looking for answers and expanding his understanding of the unseen realm to better understand what had happened and why.
With 30 years of experience researching the unknown, Dustin has dedicated himself to exploring the connections between the spiritual world and our mortal realm. Throughout the year he travels as an invited guest lecturer at the largest paranormal and spiritual conferences and conventions in the country. He has been interviewed by television’s Anderson Cooper, and has done radio shows and podcasts all around the globe. He has written two books based upon his findings and his unique approach to the paranormal, along with three other books that include stories from life on the road. He has also designed and published multiple coloring books for children and adults.
Beyond his paranormal research, Dustin is in high demand as a motivational speaker, mental health and suicide awareness advocate, and Christian lecturer.
ABOUT RIGHT ANGLE ENTERTAINMENT (Producers)
Right Angle Entertainment co-founded by Alison Spiriti and Justin Sudds, specializes in the production, marketing, management and distribution of nontraditional theatrical, concert and immersive experiences. Right Angle Entertainment’s proud roster includes: Hasbro’s CLUE A WALKING MYSTERY, The Masked Singer Live, National Tour, Jay Shetty’s Love Rules, The Wheel of Fortune Live!, The Simon & Garfunkel Story, The Psychology of Serial Killers, The Life and Music of George Michael, Price is Right LIVE!, Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer: The Musical (National Tour) among many others. Right Angle Entertainment works closely with studios, agencies, artists, licensors and managers to bring properties, talent and brands to life on stage or in bespoke locations globally. www.rightangleentertainment.com
John Tellem
Tellem Grody PR
+1 310-313-3444
email us here