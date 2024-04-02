Onward Expands Companion Rides and Transportation Services to Children in Northern California
People travel from all over the world to access great health care, and we are honored to help ease their journey.”PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Onward, a leading transportation management solution is expanding its services in Northern California, bringing Companion Rides™ and transportation management services to patients traveling to Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital Stanford in Palo Alto, CA. Packard Children’s joins a growing list of California health systems, such as UCSF Health, UCI Health, and Alameda Health System, focused on removing local and long-distance transportation barriers to healthcare throughout the region. The innovative program will work alongside Packard Children’s: Care-A-Van for Kids program, expanding access to transportation resources for young patients and their families.
Onward will deploy its signature Companion Rides™ service, in addition to an advanced transportation management software with Packard Children’s, effectively coordinating a responsive network of transportation resources to ensure seamless journeys for pediatric patients and their families.
Companion Rides™ offer a healthcare focused rideshare alternative, providing assisted Door-Through-Door™ transportation for riders in need of additional support such as patients who have undergone dialysis or light anesthesia, individuals with disabilities, older adults, or anyone needing support getting where they need to go. Powered by “Companion Drivers,” Onward’s team of specialty drivers are trained caregivers who have completed over 60,000 rides since 2021. Health care teams or adult guardians will be able to accompany young patients throughout transport.
"People travel from all over the world to access great health care, and we are honored to help ease their journey," said Kim Petty, CEO of Onward. "At Onward, we believe that every child deserves access to world-class healthcare, and transportation should never be a barrier to receiving that care. By integrating our technology and services, we can make a meaningful difference in the lives of children and families in need."
For more information, please visit our website at www.onwardrides.com
Eric Liddle
Onward
+1 800-700-4797
eric.liddle@onwardrides.com
