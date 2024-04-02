Killingworth, CT to Expedite Permitting Approval Time with OpenGov

The Town can anticipate a transformation in how permits are managed, leading to expedited approvals and less time spent by inspectors traveling to Town Hall.

CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Town of Killingworth, CT, faced challenges with slow permit approval processes and managing paper records, leading to a less-than-ideal applicant experience and internal inefficiencies. In response, the Town chose OpenGov , the leader of permitting and licensing software for our nation's local governments.This picturesque New England town, with its commitment to preserving its rural charm while advancing in efficiency, was in need of a system that could alleviate the burdens of paperwork and improve inspector productivity. The Town was attracted to the comprehensive capabilities of OpenGov Permitting & Licensing , particularly its ability to collect online payments, offer mobile access for field inspectors, and provide a much-improved applicant experience through streamlined processes and transparency.With the adoption of OpenGov Permitting & Licensing, Killingworth can anticipate a transformation in how permits are managed, leading to expedited approvals and a significant reduction in time spent by inspectors traveling to and from Town Hall. This modern solution is expected to not only improve operational efficiency but also enhance transparency with Town leadership and the community, fostering a more engaged and satisfied constituency.The Town of Killingworth joins more than 1,800 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.