Pulse of the City News Honors Three Contractors for 13 Years of Outstanding Customer Service
Three contractors recently received their thirteenth straight Pulse Award for Customer Satisfaction.
They are shining examples of the great contribution that leading small businesses make to the quality of our lives and communities, and we salute them!”LAPEER, MI, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Among the recent nominees for Pulse of the City News’ Outstanding Customer Satisfaction Award are three contractors that earned their thirteenth consecutive award in 2024. The annual award honors contractors and construction companies that have placed an emphasis on customer service and satisfaction.
All Around Joe in Milford, Ohio, sums up its answer to ensuring customer satisfaction with just one word: communication. No matter the job, the goal is to communicate throughout the project to make sure clients receive the best service possible. Established in 1996 to help homeowners achieve their dreams of upgrading their homes, All Around Joe handles everything from simple repairs to major renovations. The company’s handymen take pride in their craft and enjoy using their experience to the customers’ benefit. They have the tools and skills necessary to complete each project to the client’s total satisfaction. For more information, visit the company’s Award Page at https://awards.pulseofthecitynews.com/all-around-joe-milford-oh.
Guy Painting of Indianapolis is a family-owned, full-service professional painting company with a reputation for being honest and getting the job done right and on time. With decades of experience, Guy Painting has worked on more than 11,000 homes and businesses in central Indiana, handling exterior and interior painting. The company provides more than just painting, however. Its distinction is its superior prep work. The company’s carpenters can repair or replace rotten wood, saving clients money while extending the life of the paint job. At Guy Painting, the team takes pride in its work, so customers can take pride in their home. For more information, visit the company’s Award Page at https://awards.pulseofthecitynews.com/Guy-Painting-LLC-Indianapolis-IN.
Patriot Pros in Castle Rock, Colorado, is a trusted HVAC contractor providing installation or repairs for all a customer’s plumbing, heating, cooling and electrical needs. Above all else, the company delivers peace of mind. The company’s team of experts have years of experience in helping homeowners keep their properties comfortable all year round. They stand behind their work and warranties, guaranteeing satisfaction on every job. Most importantly, as a member of the Castle Rock community, Patriot Pros cares about each and every client and their home. They are available 24/7/365 so you can get the service you need, whenever you need it. For more information, visit their Award Page at https://awards.pulseofthecitynews.com/patriot-pros-Castle-Rock-CO.
Pulse of the City News prides itself on honoring businesses and professionals in the construction and real estate industries such as these that provide an excellent customer experience.
What sets the Pulse Award apart is the research behind it. Pulse uses a database of performance information that has been compiled on an ongoing basis since 2009. Then, by determining an annual rating for companies, Pulse offers a level of stability that tells the whole story, not just what the company did last week. The Pulse Award is reserved for those earning the highest ratings of 4 or 5 stars.
Frank Andrews, Executive Director of The Stirling Center, which works with Pulse of the City in identifying building and construction companies that provide more than just great design and construction services, but also a great customer experience, says, “They are shining examples of the great contribution that leading small businesses make to the quality of our lives and communities, and we salute them!”
About Pulse of the City News and The Stirling Center
Pulse of the City News, rooted in the building and construction industry, has teamed with The Stirling Center to bring the benefits of the “customer experience” perspective to the industry. The two firms are dedicated to recognizing building and construction companies and individuals that successfully embrace the combination of quality product and exemplary customer service and providing services to them and others aspiring to embrace both objectives.
The Stirling Center provides “customer-first” learning resources, including articles, courses, and training tools and materials on customer-oriented performance.
Pulse of the City News and The Stirling Center are in Lapeer, Michigan. For more information, call 866-732-9500 or go online to https://www.pulseofthecitynews.com/.
